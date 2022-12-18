  1. Skip to content
Messi scores twice as Argentina beat France to win World Cup

Michael Da Silva
38 minutes ago

Argentina have won the World Cup for the third time after beating France on penalties in Doha. Lionel Messi scored the opener as he finally got his hands on football's most coveted prize, cementing his legendary status.

https://p.dw.com/p/4L7ze

Argentina 3-3 France (Argentina win 4-2 on penalties)
(Messi pen 23', 109', Di Maria 36' - Mbappe pen 80', 81', 118')
Lusail Iconic Stadium, Qatar

Thirty-six years after Diego Maradona lifted the World Cup in Mexico, Lionel Messi followed suit in Qatar as Argentina became world champions again and Messi rubber stamped his status as the greatest of all time in the greatest World Cup final of all time.

After leading 2-0 with ten minutes to go in normal time, and 3-2 with ten minutes to go in extra time, La Albiceleste ultimately needed penalties to see off Kylian Mbappé and a France team which simply would not concede defeat.

Messi converted first for Argentina in the shootout in Lusail, just as he'd opened the scoring from the spot in normal time, a precursor to one of the goals of the tournament. A swashbuckling counter-attack conceived deep in their own half found Messi, whose flick was astounding. Alexis Mac Allister's cross reached Angel Di Maria, who found the bottom corner.

It was a stunning counter-attack, saved for the biggest stage of all, and it had the masses of Argentinian supporters singing "We want to win it for the third time" with greater gusto than ever before. The French have scaled the heights at World Cups and European Championships since their watershed night in Paris 24 years ago – but they appeared dazed and confused by Argentina in Lusail.

But they still had Mbappé, and they still had head coach Didier Deschamps who, with Les Bleus staring their dethroning in the face, responded with a double substitution before the interval. As his biggest players failed to rise to the occasion as they did four years ago in Russia, Deschamps withdrew the abject Ousmane Dembele and ineffective Olivier Giroud to make way for Bundesliga pair Marcus Thuram, whose father Lilian won the World Cup in 1998, and Randal Kolo Muani.

Both were involved in setting up a late comeback, but Mbappé was the executioner, first from the penalty spot with ten minutes remaining, and then on the half-volley less than two minutes later, flipping the game on its head and renewing French belief.

Extra time followed and penalties loomed, but neither side were done. As if personally offended by the impudence of the the 23-year-old Mbappé in the way an old king might react to a princely upstart on his territory Messi wrestled back control of the narrative, literally forcing the ball over the line to make it 3-2 and surely cement his transformation from footballing demigod to fully-fledged Argentinian deity.

But no, this spectacular game of football had yet another twist, as Mbappé fired in his third goal to become only the second player to score a World Cup final hattrick.

And so it was decided on penalties, with Argentina prevailing 4-2 in the shootout. Thirty six years of hurt was over in an iconic advert for the Beautiful Game.

Lionel Messi celebrates for Argentina against France in the World Cup final in Doha.
In his final international game, Messi is finally a world champion.Image: CARL RECINE/REUTERS

Messi's finest moment

Since making his debut for Barcelona in 2003, Messi has set countless scoring and assist records, scored too many memorable goals to remember, all while playing the game with a grace that few in the history of the game can rival. His performance in this final was his career in a microcosm.

However, his career in an Argentina shirt career has been a rollercoaster. Defeat by Germany in the 2014 final left him in tears and he was on the brink of retiring from international football following Argentina's loss to Chile in the Copa America final two years later – but reversed his decision.

"In the dressing room I thought the national team was over for me, but it is not," Messi said in 2016, after confirming he would continue. His exceptional goal against Nigeria briefly gave Argentina hope in Russia in 2018, but their journey would end against Deschamps’ France in the last 16.

But four years on and at the age of 35, Messi has finally done it. In his final international game, he has won the only trophy that had eluded him and silenced anyone who says he remains in Maradona's shadow.

The only regret is that, two years after his untimely death, Maradona himself is not around to see it.

More to follow.

Edited by Matt Ford
 

