Merkel slams anti-immigrant protesters in Chemnitz

The eastern German city of Chemnitz is on high alert as it prepares for far-right and far-left protests and counterprotests on Monday following a spontaneous anti-immigrant demonstration the day before.

The right-wing "Pro Chemnitz" movement has called for a demonstration on Facebook, leading to various leftist groups from the state of Saxony responding with their own calls for rallies.

The protest on Sunday afternoon was triggered after a 35-year-old German was stabbed to death in an overnight altercation. Police said the knifing occurred after an incident involving "several people of different nationalities." Two men, a 23-year-old Syrian and a 22-year-old Iraqi, are in custody, with state prosecutors calling for an arrest warrant.

The men are suspected of having stabbed the victim several times "with no justifiable reason," the prosecutors said on Monday.

Two other men, aged 33 and 38, were said to have been injured in the incident.

Several government officials have condemned the right-wing violence, including Chancellor Angela Merkel, who said the far-right demonstrators were "hunting down" foreigners.

Bottle-throwing protesters

Sunday's anti-immigrant demonstration, which was largely organized via social media and involved some 800 people, forced authorities to declare an end to the city's traditional street festival four hours earlier than planned.

The protesters marched through the inner city, with police saying the crowd had not reacted when addressed by police and had shown "a lack of willingness to cooperate." Some participants threw bottles at officers, police said, adding that reinforcements from Dresden and Leipzig had to be brought in to quell the some 75-minute-long protest.

The demonstration was preceded by a smaller gathering of some 100 supporters of the populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which had also called for a rally following the knifing. Police said the crowd broke up after about an hour without incident.

Footage circulating on social media showed demonstrators at the larger rally chanting "We are the people" — a phrase originally used by people protesting against the former communist East Germany that has since been usurped by the far-right scene.

Police were forced to call in reinforcements

Pursuing migrants?

Other footage seemed to show some protesters pursuing people who looked as if they might be migrants. However, a police spokesman said on Monday that reports of such incidents were "vague suspicions" that he could not confirm.

The German government, however, condemned what it called the "hounding" of foreigners.

"Such mobs, the hounding of people who look different or have a different background or the attempt to spread hate on the streets are things we do not accept," said government spokesman Steffen Seibert.

He added that Germany had "no room for street justice, for groups that wanted to spead hate on the streets, for intolerance and extremism," saying the police would investigate the stabbing with all means available.

Read more: Germany: Fewer attacks on migrants

Criticism of police

The mayor of Chemnitz, Barbara Ludwig, told public broadcaster MDR that she was horrified by events.

"It is terrible that people can organize to meet up and then put an end to a city festival, run through the city and threaten people," she said.

The opposition Left Party called the way that such demonstrations could be mobilized in a short time over social media a new phenomenon.

In comments to DPA news agency, Left party politician Kerstin Köditz also criticized police for having taken too long to react.

"Why did it take so long to get together enough forces? When information starts to trickle through that someone has died during a city festival, the police should really have been ready to go in, considering the amount of alcohol consumed on such occasions," she said, adding that she hoped police had the demonstrations announced for Monday "on their radars."

AfD 'can understand'

The anti-immigration party AfD also condemned the "excesses of violence" in Chemitz, but at the same time expressed understanding for protesters' anger.

"I can by all means understand that the circumstances of the crime, with all the speculation, could mislead the odd person into carrying out imprudent acts," said the vice chairman of the Saxony AfD branch, Siegbert Droese. Droese said that the AfD had ended its demonstration in Chemnitz early so as not to become involved in the larger rally.

AfD delegates in Saxony's parliament also repudiated a comment made by their party colleague, Markus Frohnmaier, who wrote on Twitter that "when the state can no longer protect its citizens, people take to the streets and protect themselves. Very simple!"

Jens Maier, an AfD parliamentarian who used to be a judge in Dresden, said: "We are not very happy about that," adding that the AfD was a "constitutional party" that did not question the state's monopoly on the use of force.

