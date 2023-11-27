  1. Skip to content
Nature and EnvironmentUganda

Meet the head of Uganda’s pioneering wildlife court

Julius Mugambwa
November 27, 2023

A special court in Kampala, Uganda, is the first in Africa dedicated to handling wildlife crimes such as animal product smuggling, species trafficking and poaching. Its head judge, Gladys Kamasanyu, is this week’s Eco Hero.

Julius Mugambwa Julius Mugambwa is a freelance DW correspondent based in Kampala, Uganda.@Mugambwa_
