Meet the head of Uganda's pioneering wildlife court
Julius Mugambwa
11/27/2023
November 27, 2023
A special court in Kampala, Uganda, is the first in Africa dedicated to handling wildlife crimes such as animal product smuggling, species trafficking and poaching. Its head judge, Gladys Kamasanyu, is this week's Eco Hero.