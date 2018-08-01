 Medical school in Japan manipulating exam scores to fail women – reports | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 02.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Asia

Medical school in Japan manipulating exam scores to fail women – reports

New reports from Japanese media say that a prominent Tokyo university has been changing exam results for female applicants. They allege the university hospital fears later staff shortages when women start families.

A Japanese doctor with patient

Tokyo Medical University found itself as the center of a scandal on Thursday, being accused by multiple media reports of having systematically skewed entrance exam results to favor male applicants.

Separate reports by the Yomiuri newspaper, public broadcaster NHK and Kyodo news all said that the school had been cutting women's scores by up to 10 percent over concerns that female doctors quit working when they start families.

Although Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has declared it a priority of his to create a society "where women can shine," but that has yet to manifest itself in reality. In Japan, although many women have university degrees, they still face discriminatory hiring practices and lower wages, coupled with long working hours and little domestic help from their husbands.

According to the reports, Tokyo Medical University began cutting women's scores because women were doing better on the tests than men. After 38 percent of successful applicants were women in 2010, the college began skewing their scores the next year to keep the number of female medical students at about 30 percent.

University denies knowledge of scandal

The discovery was made as part of a separate probe into allegations of nepotism at the school, where its former director is accused of admitting the son of an important education bureaucrat in exchange for a favor.

A spokesperson for the university said that it was surprised by the claims and would look into the matter.

On social media, the news prompted a wave of outrage across Japan.

"Women are told they have to give birth; if they don't, they're mocked as being 'unproductive,' but then again, just the possibility that they might give birth is used to cut their scores. What's a woman supposed to do?" asked one Japanese woman.

"Entrance exams that unfairly discriminate against women are absolutely not acceptable," said Education Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, saying he would decide on a response after receiving the results of the university's preliminary investigation into the matter.

Rates of female doctors have been declining for at least two decades, with discriminatory medical school admittance practices being something of an open secret in Japan.

es/kms (AP, Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Six years after Fukushima - women and children still suffer most

The Japanese government is trying to get back to normality after the Fukushima nuclear disaster, but the crisis is far from over for women and children, says Greenpeace. Thousands of mothers have sued the authorities. (10.03.2017)  

Women conspicuously missing from Japan's elections

Gender stereotyping, lack of financial and party support, an unfavorable electoral system and discrimination in the male-dominated society are blamed for the lack of women in Japanese politics. Julian Ryall reports. (08.07.2016)  

Why fewer Japanese are seeking marriage

The number of young Japanese men and women wanting to get married has seen a sharp decline, reveals a new study. What are the reasons behind this trend and how is it impacting society? Julian Ryall reports from Tokyo. (23.06.2016)  

Japan's 'love hotels' - places where anything goes

A shrinking population and tighter household budgets mean that operators of short-stay hotels for amorous couples need to provide new experiences and seek out a new generation of clients. Julian Ryall reports. (15.11.2017)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Related content

USA #MeToo Protestmarsch in Hollywood

WorldLink: The women speaking out 13.07.2018

On this week's show, we meet a woman in Japan who is speaking up against sexual violence in a male-dominated society, we learn about the history of the suffragette movement in Britain and an Indonesian woman talks about her fight to protect women's rights in conflict zones. Plus, we meet a model who won't let her handicap keep her from the catwalk — even if she's in a wheelchair. 

Südkorea Seoul Frauen protestieren gegen versteckte Kameras

South Korean women protest against 'spy-cam porn' 07.07.2018

South Korean women have taken to the streets to demand a crackdown on so-called spy-cam pornography. The online sharing of intimate photos and videos taken by secret cameras is considered an epidemic in the country.

Japan, Tokio: Die Autorin und MeToo Aktivistin Shiori Ito Japan, Tokio: Die Autorin des Buches Black Box und MeToo Aktivistin Shiori Ito

World in Progress: Breaking the silence about rape in Japan and Africa 06.06.2018

The #MeToo movement has caused shockwaves in the USA and Europe, but in many countries, the discussion about the taboo topic of sexual violence has met much more resistance. In Japan, one woman changed the debate when she wrote a book about being raped by a high-ranking journalist. And in Africa, female filmmakers are setting out to change things through film.

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 