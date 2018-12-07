 Mary Stuart biopic offers a new take on a timeless tale | Film | DW | 07.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Film

Mary Stuart biopic offers a new take on a timeless tale

Love, murder and conspiracy: The story of the 16th-century Scottish Queen has retained its intrigue and appeal through the ages. "Mary Queen of Scots," a new film by Josie Rourke, adds a darker tone to Stuart's legacy.

  • Saoirse Ronan, film still from Mary Queen of Scots (Imago/ZUMA Press/New Line Cinemax)

    Famous films about Mary, Queen of Scots

    "Mary, Queen of Scots"

    Irish actress Saoirse Ronan plays the lead role in Josie Rourke's 2018 "Mary, Queen of Scots," the saga's most recent version. Scotland's queen is a strong woman who knows what she wants. Beau Willimon, who also wrote for the immensely popular US series "House of Cards," wrote the script.

  • Scene and execution (YouTube/Change Before Going Productions)

    Famous films about Mary, Queen of Scots

    Special effects in 1895

    A huge leap in time takes us back to the year 1895 and the short film "The Execution of Mary, Queen of Scots," regarded as the first historical film in cinema history. The film, directed by Alfred Clark and produced by Thomas Alva Edison, was the first to use a stop trick special effect when the actor was replaced with a mannequin in the execution scene.

  • Katharine Hepburn as Mary Stuart (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    Famous films about Mary, Queen of Scots

    1936: Katharine Hepburn

    Katharine Hepburn also played Mary Stuart. The Oscar-winning actress chosen by the American Film Institute as the "greatest 20th-century American film actress" starred as the 16th-century ruler in the 1936 film "Mary of Scotland," directed by John Ford.

  • Film still of Zarah Leander as Mary Stuart (picture alliance/United Archives/IFTN)

    Famous films about Mary, Queen of Scots

    1940: Zarah Leander

    Just four years later, Zarah Leander played the queen in the German production "Mary Stuart – Heart of a Queen." Leander was completely miscast in the role of Mary, writes the Dictionary of International Film, "adding unintentional comedy to tackiness." It's a film from the Nazi period with the intention of showing the history of "British Imperialism," the dictionary argues.

  • Vanessa Redgrave as Mary Stuart (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    Famous films about Mary, Queen of Scots

    1971: Vanessa Redgrave

    In 1971, Vanessa Redgrave starred as the Scottish queen in Charles Jarrott's "Mary Stuart, Queen of Scots." The film was nominated for five Oscars, including best actress, but did not receive any. The "New York Times" film critic at the time must have been delighted: he felt the film was "an exceptionally loveless, passionless costume drama."

  • Poster showing three queens (CBS Television Studios)

    Famous films about Mary, Queen of Scots

    TV series about a young queen

    The US TV series "Reign" (2013-2017) focused on the life of the young Mary Stuart and her years at the French Court. The future queen was brought to France as a child for an education alongside her future husband, Francis II of France. Widowed at the age of 17, she returned to Scotland in 1561.


  • Saoirse Ronan, film still from Mary Queen of Scots (Imago/ZUMA Press/New Line Cinemax)

    Famous films about Mary, Queen of Scots

    "Mary, Queen of Scots"

    Irish actress Saoirse Ronan plays the lead role in Josie Rourke's 2018 "Mary, Queen of Scots," the saga's most recent version. Scotland's queen is a strong woman who knows what she wants. Beau Willimon, who also wrote for the immensely popular US series "House of Cards," wrote the script.

  • Scene and execution (YouTube/Change Before Going Productions)

    Famous films about Mary, Queen of Scots

    Special effects in 1895

    A huge leap in time takes us back to the year 1895 and the short film "The Execution of Mary, Queen of Scots," regarded as the first historical film in cinema history. The film, directed by Alfred Clark and produced by Thomas Alva Edison, was the first to use a stop trick special effect when the actor was replaced with a mannequin in the execution scene.

  • Katharine Hepburn as Mary Stuart (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    Famous films about Mary, Queen of Scots

    1936: Katharine Hepburn

    Katharine Hepburn also played Mary Stuart. The Oscar-winning actress chosen by the American Film Institute as the "greatest 20th-century American film actress" starred as the 16th-century ruler in the 1936 film "Mary of Scotland," directed by John Ford.

  • Film still of Zarah Leander as Mary Stuart (picture alliance/United Archives/IFTN)

    Famous films about Mary, Queen of Scots

    1940: Zarah Leander

    Just four years later, Zarah Leander played the queen in the German production "Mary Stuart – Heart of a Queen." Leander was completely miscast in the role of Mary, writes the Dictionary of International Film, "adding unintentional comedy to tackiness." It's a film from the Nazi period with the intention of showing the history of "British Imperialism," the dictionary argues.

  • Vanessa Redgrave as Mary Stuart (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    Famous films about Mary, Queen of Scots

    1971: Vanessa Redgrave

    In 1971, Vanessa Redgrave starred as the Scottish queen in Charles Jarrott's "Mary Stuart, Queen of Scots." The film was nominated for five Oscars, including best actress, but did not receive any. The "New York Times" film critic at the time must have been delighted: he felt the film was "an exceptionally loveless, passionless costume drama."

  • Poster showing three queens (CBS Television Studios)

    Famous films about Mary, Queen of Scots

    TV series about a young queen

    The US TV series "Reign" (2013-2017) focused on the life of the young Mary Stuart and her years at the French Court. The future queen was brought to France as a child for an education alongside her future husband, Francis II of France. Widowed at the age of 17, she returned to Scotland in 1561.


Yes, another film about Maria Stuart. Mary Queen of Scots, which debuts November 7 in the US, is yet another take on the life and death of the 16th-century queen who was beheaded in 1587 for treason.

Billed as the "epic clash of queens that changed the course of history," director Josie Rourke's highly theatrical version of the historic drama was scripted by Beau Willimon, who wrote the first four seasons of House of Cards and is a master at contriving grand scheming for the screen.

Josie Rourke (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Invision/C. Pizzello)

Director Josie Rourke

Rourke made her name in the stage arts as artistic director at the Donmar Warehouse theater in London, and she infuses the power game between Elizabeth I., Queen of England (played by Margot Robbie) and her cousin Maria Stuart, Queen of Scotland (played by Saoirse Ronan) with a dark, somber and deviously wicked tone. 

In her film directing debut, Rourke chooses to highlight a peculiarly female power struggle in the male-dominated 16th-century.

Read moreMarie Antoinette jewels fetch millions at 'record' auction

An old story

Love and intrigue, murder and conspiracies — as far back as 1800, German playwright Friedrich Schiller saw the dramatic potential of the tale of infighting between the two monarchs and cousins, as well as the male members of the aristocracy and the Catholic and Protestant faiths.

His five-act play premiered in Weimar in 1800 and is still popular on stage. It's also still included in most German high school reading lists.

Mary and Elizabeth: It's complicated

Two royal cousins fight for the English throne, setting in motion intrigue and revolt. Mary is thought to have been involved in the murder of her second husband, Henry Stuart, Lord Darnley. Her marriage to his suspected killer, James Hepburn, the 4th Earl of Bothwell, caused the Scottish people to turn their backs on her, so she fled to England and her cousin, Queen Elizabeth I.

Elizabeth feared for her throne as long as Mary was alive, but if she agreed to an execution, she feared she would be seen as cruel. The English parliament finally convinced Elizabeth that her cousin must die, since she was suspected of involvement in a plot to kill Elizabeth. After years of imprisonment, Mary Stuart is executed on February 8, 1587.

This latest film version of a timeless tale was called a "vigorous and provocative historical fiction" by the New York Times, and has been widely praised by critics. Click through the gallery above to see how other directors have portrayed Mary, Queen of Scots on the big screen. 

Watch video 04:25
Now live
04:25 mins.

Windsor and the Windsors

DW recommends

Freddie Mercury biopic 'Bohemian Rhapsody' premieres in London

A movie about the life of the Queen lead singer is celebrating its world premiere in Wembley Stadium, where the band once performed in a legendary Live Aid concert. The film depicts Mercury's public and private personas. (23.10.2018)  

Meghan Markle pregnant as she and Prince Harry arrive in Australia

Kensington Palace has announced that the Duchess of Sussex is expecting a child due in spring 2019. The news comes as she and Prince Harry start a more than two-week Pacific tour in Australia. (15.10.2018)  

Marie Antoinette jewels fetch millions at 'record' auction

A treasure trove of jewelry from the Bourbon-Parma royal family — including pieces once owned Marie Antoinette — blew past pre-auction estimates. The French queen's pearl and diamond pendant sold for $36 million alone. (15.11.2018)  

Famous films about Mary, Queen of Scots

There is a long list of directors who have tried their hand at telling the story of Mary, Queen of Scots. It's a classic tale that hasn't lost its appeal. (07.12.2018)  

Queen Elizabeth's legendary wardrobe

The Queen in pink with a pink hat, the Queen in blue with a blue hat, the Queen in green with a green hat... That's how we know her now. But was it always that way? Here's a look back at her carefully planned style. (23.06.2015)  

Here comes the bride: the most fabulous celebrity weddings

Celebrities and royals stage the most glamorous, lavish weddings, gluing millions of people around the world to their TV sets. Here are some famous examples of getting married in style. (19.05.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Windsor and the Windsors  

Related content

Film - Dinner for One oder Der 90. Geburtstag

Dinner for One: Germany's cult British classic premieres in the UK in full length 23.11.2018

The sketch with British stars started out in English music halls. Its filmed version holds the Guinness World Record for the most repeated TV program. But the classic was never shown in the UK in full length - until now.

Advertisement

Film

BG Maria Stuart - Mary Queen Of Scots von Josie Rourke 2018 (Imago/ZUMA Press/New Line Cinemax)

Mary Stuart biopic offers a new take on a timeless tale

Love, murder and conspiracy: The story of the 16th-century Scottish Queen has retained its intrigue and appeal through the ages. "Mary Queen of Scots," a new film by Josie Rourke, adds a darker tone to Stuart's legacy.  

Books

Duchess Anna Amalia Library in Weimar, Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Woitas)

Classic and extravagant: The most beautiful libraries in the world

Libraries have existed for more than 4,000 years. They may resemble a ballroom or a UFO, but no matter what they look like, they are great places to delve into books. 

Music

Bayreuther Festspielen 2018, Lohengrin (Bayreuther Festspiele/E.Nawrath)

Lohengrin at the Bayreuth Festival, part two

This hour, more of Wagner's romantic opera and its story, comments by the protagonists, and reactions to this new production at the Wagner Festival. 

Arts

Symbolbild Nazi-Raubkunst (Reuters)

Nazi-looted art: Why are restitutions still the exception?

During World War II, some 600,000 paintings were stolen or displaced. Guidelines were established 20 years ago in order to return looted works to their rightful owners, but thousands are still missing.  

Digital Culture

Foto-App Darkroom I+II (DW/A. Leixnering)

Testing photo editing apps: "Darkroom"

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful photos, you need effective tools for image editing. DW Digital is testing the most popular apps .This week: "Polarr" 

Lifestyle

christmas tree decoration including a swastika (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Carstensen)

From baubles to swastikas: Christmas tree ornaments across three centuries

For the first time, Berlin's German Historical Museum is showcasing Christmas tree decorations over the centuries. From traditional glass baubles to Nazi emblems, some of the festive adornments will surprise.  

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  