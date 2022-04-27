Mars probe discovers 'shocking' new aurora

At first glance, it looks just like our own northern lights on Earth. But this aurora is over 55 million kilometers (40 million miles) away on Mars. And the researchers who spotted it say it is something quite extraordinary — even "shocking."

The aurora was photographed by the Emirates Mars Mission (EMM) probe, Hope.

Soon after Hope entered its orbit of Mars, the probe started imaging the planet's auroras. The researchers decided to focus more closely on the planet's so-called discrete auroras than originally planned.

"We knew we had unveiled [a] potential to make observations never before possible on this scale," said EMM Science Lead Hessa Al Matroushi in a statement.

Now, about a year later, the researchers say they have discovered a "huge, worm-like aurora that extends halfway around the Red planet" — one that has never been seen before.

They are calling it a "sinuous discrete aurora."

Auroras tell us about Mars' atmosphere

One of Hope's main objectives has always been to gather data on Mars' atmosphere. And the images of the auroras on Mars are shedding new light on the atmosphere's interactions with the planet's magnetic fields and solar wind.

The researchers say they want to provide data that will help the international science community create a global weather map for Mars, understand the planet's weather cycles and track the movement of hydrogen and oxygen between the different layers of the atmosphere.

Al Matroushi said they can scan almost the entire globe, capturing "synoptic snapshots" — images that provide a full overview of the planet — which will enable the researchers to investigate those atmospheric phenomena.

"We are seeing discrete auroral effects on a massive scale and in ways we never anticipated," said the scientist.

Other auroras on Mars

Scientists have previously detected three types of auroras on Mars.

First, there are diffuse auroras, which are produced by intense solar storms.

Second, there are the discrete auroras, which Hope has been investigating since the start of its mission. Discrete auroras are produced by magnetized minerals embedded in the planet's crust.

Diffuse and discreet auroras tend to be observed on Mars' nightside. That is the side of a planet that faces away from its star, and in Mars' case, that is Earth's sun.

Then there are proton auroras, which are observed on Mars' dayside (the side facing the sun).

Proton auroras appear to be a product of interactions between Mars' solar wind and hydrogen in the planet's exosphere — the outermost layer of a planet's atmosphere.

"Shocking": Sinuous discrete aurora

And now we have this fourth type of aurora on Mars — the sinuous discrete aurora.

The researchers say sinuous discrete auroras consist of "long worm-like streaks of energized electron emissions in the upper atmosphere." And they extend many thousands of kilometers from the dayside into the nightside of Mars.

Rob Lillis of the University of California at Berkeley says they have made a "shocking discovery." Lillis is part of a team behind Hope's Emirates Mars Ultraviolet Spectrometer.

"[It] has us scratching our heads and going back to the drawing board. We have ideas, but no solid explanation for why we are observing intense aurora of this shape and at planetary scales. We now have the opportunity to re-examine prior observations and unpick what is happening here," Lillis said in a statement.

The Emirates Mars Mission is the first of its kind to be launched by an Arab nation and one of three Mars missions that launched in 2020, including one by China.

Hope completes one orbit of Mars every 55 hours and captures a full planetary data sample every nine days. Its mission is expected to run at least another year.

The highlights of polar lights 'Heavenly Dance' This picture of the rocky Barents Sea coast was taken on Kola Peninsula, in northwestern Russia, by Sergey Korolev. "I was mesmerized by the shape of the boulders," says Korolev. "As well as the steep mountains rising from the sea." It took Korolev several attempts over numerous days to capture these northern lights.

The highlights of polar lights 'The Hunt’s Reward' Ben Maze captured this stunningly colorful image at Lion Rock, southern Tasmania. It shows three astronomical phenomena: aurora australis, the setting Milky Way galactic core, and zodiacal light. The latter is visible in a diffuse white glow, which results from sunlight scattered by interplanetary dust.

The highlights of polar lights 'Antarctic Night' This long time-lapse picture was taken at the IceCube Neutrino Observatory on the South Pole, at temperatures around -80 degrees Celsius. Eberhardt says it was the product of a "learning curve over multiple months, with a lot of trial and error and frostbite." Though, he also says, "Once you have tackled all the challenges, you have plenty of reasons to be proud of your shots."

The highlights of polar lights 'Lofoten Ice Lights' The Lofoten Islands are located only a few hundred kilometers north of the Arctic Circle. Numerous travel magazines list them among the world’s most beautiful archipelagos — northern lights are easily spotted in this region. This image was taken by Dennis Hellwig, squeezed in between two icicles.

The highlights of polar lights 'Ghosts of the Fell' Petri Puurunen took this surreal picture with bright northern lights in the Finnish part of Lapland. These snow-covered candle spruces are up to 10 meters tall and can weigh several tons. One clear night, with temperatures at -24 degrees Celsius, Puurunen set out to capture this landscape. He recalls how the "half-moon was illuminating the scenery, so the conditions were nearly perfect."

The highlights of polar lights 'Vikings in the Sky' Nico Rinaldi took this jaw-dropping picture in Iceland. He remembers reaching this location and seeing "an imposing mountain lying on a volcanic black sand beach, surrounded by large dunes created by the wind." It was this "concentration of beautiful natural elements" that really impressed him. After waiting for the clouds to clear, he got the opportunity to snap this incredible picture.

The highlights of polar lights 'Lights in the Land of Living Sskies' Jeanine Holowatuik captured this beautiful image of northern lights in Saskatchewan, Canada, in May. "The moon was illuminating the clouds and the northern lights reached overhead," she recalls. "It was a magical moment!" Holowatuik says she was able to witness the spectacle near her home until the early hours of the morning.

The highlights of polar lights 'Natural Mystique' Virginia Yllera photographed this stunning photo on a windy November night in Iceland. She recalls how it was "one of the most spectacular moments I have experienced chasing the northern lights." Frigid wind and spray from the waterfall presented serious challenges, forcing her to continuously wipe the lens dry and adjust the exposure. But then "the lights exploded and all the effort paid off." Author: Philipp Jedicke



