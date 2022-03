Volnovakha – cut off from the outside world

The town of Volnovakh, which has around 20,000 inhabitants, was badly hit by Russian forces. Located some 60 kilometers in-land from Mariupol, the town has been under attack from the advancing Russian army and pro-Russian separatists in the self-proclaimed republic of Donetsk. (Editor's note: This picture is made available by the Russian state agency TASS via German press agency dpa.)