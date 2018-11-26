 Margaret Atwood announces sequel to ′The Handmaid′s Tale′ | News | DW | 28.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Margaret Atwood announces sequel to 'The Handmaid's Tale'

The Canadian author has said she was inspired to write "The Testaments" by overwhelming demand from fans. The original dystopian novel, released in 1985, has enjoyed phenomenal success in the age of Trump and MeToo.

Canadian author Margaret Atwood (picture-alliance/empics/C. Young)

Canadian author Margaret Atwood, on Wednesday, announced that she will write a sequel to her critically-acclaimed dystopian novel "The Handmaid's Tale," to be titled "The Testaments." In a statement released on her publisher's website, Atwood wrote: "Dear Readers: Everything you've ever asked me about Gilead and its inner workings is the inspiration for this book. Well, almost everything!"

In what appeared to be a nod to political developments in the US, Atwood concluded: "The other inspiration is the world we've been living in."

Dystopian patriarchy

"A Handmaid's Tale" is set in a fundamentalist religious patriarchy that has overthrown the government of the United States. Known as the Republic of Gilead, it is located in New England at an unspecified time in the future. The story is told in the first-person voice of one of the women subjugated within the patriarchy. It has strong references to the Old Testament and revolves around the issue of power as relates to politics, society, gender, religion and class.

Atwood herself has said that the novel was intended to show readers that repressive, totalitarian religious movements can very well take hold in democracies like the USA, just as they have in other parts of the world.

She says her study of puritan America while a student at Harvard inspired her to write the novel, adding that in her mind the most plausible guise for the usurpation of power in the US would logically come from a conservative religious movement. She says that hypothesis is based on the fact that America has been steeped in Old Testament religious tradition from its very beginnings — citing the patriarchal and harsh intolerance of the Pilgrims.

USA Philadelphia Protest Handsmaid's Tale (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/B. Slabbers)

Protesters in Handmaid's Tale attire have become a common sight around the world, such as here in Philadelphia outside a fundraiser attended by US President Donald Trump

Popular and timely

Atwood's original novel has enjoyed a phenomenal renaissance, spinning-off a film and a popular television series. It has also inspired women protesting the patriarchal structures they see in contemporary society. Women dressed in the garb of the novel's repressed female characters have become a common sight at political rallies and protests in the age of Donald Trump and the MeToo movement.

"The Testaments" will pick up 15 years after the original left off and be set in the dystopian society of Gilead. The novel will be published by Nan A. Talese/Doubleday and will be on bookshelves on September 10, 2019.

  • Film still of adaptation of George Orwell's 1984 (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    9 must-read books to face the Trump era

    '1984'

    George Orwell's "1984" pops up repeatedly on lists, with the literary classic opening a window into authoritarian regimes. The dystopian novel delves into what it means to live in a state of tyranny, including omnipresent government surveillance and public manipulation. Pictured here is a film still from the 1956 movie adaptation of the novel.

  • Hannah Arendt (Leo Baeck Institute)

    9 must-read books to face the Trump era

    'The Origins of Totalitarianism'

    Hannah Arendt's essay "The Origins of Totalitarianism," originally published in English in 1951, has also garnered considerable attention. Arendt (1906-1975), who fled Nazi Germany, was one of the first political theorists to analyze how totalitarian political movements rose in the early 20th century. A few weeks ago, online bookseller Amazon briefly ran out of the work.

  • Buchcover Aldous Huxley Brave New World (Chatto & Windus)

    9 must-read books to face the Trump era

    'Brave New World'

    What college student, or high school student for that matter, hasn't read Aldous Huxley's novel "Brave New World"? The 1932 novel looks at how society is kept in line through psychological manipulation and conditioning.

  • Filmstill The Handmaid's Tale (picture-alliance / Mary Evans Picture Library)

    9 must-read books to face the Trump era

    'The Handmaid's Tale'

    Margaret Atwood's feminist dystopia "The Handmaid's Tale" has resurfaced on the nightstands of women participating in political protests, such as at the massive Women's March in Washington in January. The 1985 novel, set in a futuristic New England, looks at the oppression of women in a totalitarian theocracy after the overthrow of the US government. Natasha Richardson starred in a 1990 film.

  • Advertisement for the TV series The Man in the High Castle (Getty Images/S. Platt)

    9 must-read books to face the Trump era

    'The Man in the High Castle'

    In 1962, Philip K. Dick's novel "The Man in the High Castle" envisioned how life could have looked in the United States under totalitarian rule by the victorious Nazi Reich and Japanese Empire. A TV series loosely based on the novel was released in 2015. As part of its advertising campaign, a New York subway was controversially covered in the imagery of the show, seen here.

  • Buchcover Tom Engelhardt The United States of Fear (Haymarket Books)

    9 must-read books to face the Trump era

    'The United States of Fear'

    Tom Engelhardt's "The United States of Fear," published in 2011, looks at how fear has fueled massive US investment in the military and national security, only to ultimately gridlock the country.

  • Edward Snowden (picture alliance / Christian Charisius/dpa)

    9 must-read books to face the Trump era

    'Things That Can and Cannot Be Said'

    "Things That Can and Cannot Be Said" is a collection of essays and conversations by Arundhati Roy and John Cusack, who reflect on their talks with NSA whistle-blower Edward Snowden in Moscow in 2014. Surveillance and the nature of the state take center stage in these dialogues and texts, as well as the role of symbols, such as flags, amid patriotism.

  • Havel Vaclav, Breslau 2009. (DW/M. Pedziwol)

    9 must-read books to face the Trump era

    'The Power of the Powerless'

    Vaclav Havel's 1978 essay "The Power of the Powerless" offers a compelling alternative to the current gloom-and-doom outlook. The Czech writer and former president expands on methods of resistance among ordinary citizens and how totalitarian regimes can give birth to dissidents.

  • Autor Czeslaw Milosz (picture-alliance/United Archives/WHA)

    9 must-read books to face the Trump era

    'The Captive Mind'

    Polish poet and Nobel Prize laureate Czeslaw Milosz (1911-2004) became an American citizen in 1970. His non-fiction "The Captive Mind" drew on his experiences as a dissident writer in the Eastern Bloc. It is an intellectual reckoning with the allure of Stalinism and the deadening of the mind through Western consumerism.

    Author: Louisa Schaefer


 

DW recommends

Margaret Atwood, master of dystopia, awarded German Booksellers' Peace Prize

Margaret Atwood is one of the most influential authors of our time. The German Booksellers' Peace Prize, awarded at the Frankfurt Book Fair, recognizes the Canadian writer's strong voice against repression. (16.10.2017)  

Hundreds arrested as Brett Kavanaugh confirmation vote nears

Thousands of protesters have rallied in Washington ahead of a final vote that will determine the legal fate of the US for decades. Brett Kavanaugh has defended his credentials, saying he "might have been too emotional." (05.10.2018)  

Zero Tolerance - Bangladesh: The Dawn of Islamism

Secular bloggers risk their lives by speaking out, opponents of the government disappear without trace, the Hindu minority is under attack: In Bangladesh headlines are dominated by violence. (01.03.2018)  

Violence and harassment: South Asian women fight against patriarchy

Inspired by the #MeToo movement, an increasing number of women in South Asia are resisting male dominance and gender-based violence. But activists say that a lack of support at the state level makes it an uphill battle. (25.11.2018)  

9 must-read books to face the Trump era

US President Donald Trump has made booksellers' dreams come true. North American magazines and blogs have been listing a range of must-read books, in an attempt to understand the new president's behavior. (27.02.2017)  

Related content

Fotomontage Autoren Thiong'o, Murakami, Atwood, Oz

Who will win the 2017 Nobel Literature Prize after Bob Dylan? 04.10.2017

Who are the potential laureates for the prestigious literary award? After last year's controversy surrounding Bob Dylan, the Swedish Academy is expected to go with a more traditional choice.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 