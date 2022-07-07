 Manga comics keep booming in Germany | Books | DW | 27.08.2022

Books

Manga comics keep booming in Germany

Germany celebrates Manga Day on August 27. A look at how Japanese comics such as Akira, Dragonball and Pokemon conquered the European market.

  • A picture from manga 'Asadora': A character tips their red cap ahead of departing with a yellow aircraft.

    Manga and anime beyond Japan

    Huge variety

    There is a huge variety of manga, "Kodomo" for young children, "Shojo" for female teenagers, "Shonen" for male teenagers, "Seinen" for (young) men and "Josei" for (young) women. The last three, which explore Japanese everyday life, are expanded by a variety of science fiction worlds or the depiction of sexual fantasies.

  • Film still from series 'Heidi': girl and boy and goats.

    Manga and anime beyond Japan

    Heidi, anime-style

    In Germany, anime first became known to a wider (children's) audience in the 1970s and 1980. Children's series including "Heidi," "Maya the Bee" and "Vicky the Viking" were co-productions that used material from Western children's literature. The anime style was introduced to audiences via familiar stories suitable for children.

  • Fim still Anime Series Sailor Moon: two girls

    Manga and anime beyond Japan

    Sailor Moon and other female heroes

    Anime and manga, which were usually their templates, grew in popularity at the same time. Popular anime series in the 1990s included "Sailor Moon" and "Mila Superstar." The strong female characters have a considerable fan base in Germany to this day.

  • Cover of manga Akira,

    Manga and anime beyond Japan

    In color and Western-style

    "Akira" is a 2,200-page epic by Katsuhiro Otomo about the struggle for survival of a group of teenagers and children with special powers in a post-apocalyptic Tokyo. The first volume published in Germany in 1991 was in color and adapted to Western habits. Today, manga are mostly in black and white and are read from back to front, as they are in Japan.

  • Manga Dragonball books

    Manga and anime beyond Japan

    Breakthrough with Dragonball

    At least in Germany, the Dragonball series were the breakthrough for Japanese comics in 1998. Akira Toriyama's 8,000-page adventure saga was a huge success. In black and white and in Japanese reading style, in an inexpensive paperback format, the manga was a hit with young people and children.

  • Self portrait of Katsushika Hokusai

    Manga and anime beyond Japan

    Historical manga

    Manga have a historical dimension, too — many refer to the picture stories in woodblock printing, which became a mass phenomenon in Japan from 1680 onward. The most famous graphic storyteller of the Edo period (1603 to 1868), Katsushika Hokusai (1760-1849, seen in a self-portrait), called them manga.

  • Manga character Pikachu

    Manga and anime beyond Japan

    Pokemon: Manga around the world

    The original folding books of the Edo period feature the same whimsical creatures that found their way into children's rooms in the 21st century as Pokemons. They all come from the rich cosmos of the Yokai, the Japanese demons. These wondrous, at times ludicrous creatures inspired the manga and games culture, and Japanese horror and monster films.

  • Film still Spirited Away, girl on a dragon

    Manga and anime beyond Japan

    Netflix moves in

    "Spirited Away," the story of a little girl's visit to a bathhouse for Japan's more than 40 million gods, also originated in this fantastical world. Hayao Miyazaki fleshed it out into an anime that reached a worldwide audience via Netflix.

  • Film still 'Ghost in the Shell': A woman points a gun

    Manga and anime beyond Japan

    Manga goes Hollywood

    Hollywood too discovered the manga/anime/video game connection. In 2017, "Ghost in the Shell" by Masamune Shirow, one of the best-known manga, was released as a blockbuster film adaptation starring Scarlett Johansson, a casting that brought accusations of whitewashing.

  • Osamu Tezuka, comic titles in the background

    Manga and anime beyond Japan

    God of Manga, Osamu Tezuka

    Osamu Tezuka (1928-1989) is considered the founder of modern manga. He regarded himself as a humanist and pacifist, skeptical of swift technological and social developments and was sensitive in his examination of his era. "Astro Boy," "Black Jack," "Princess Sapphire" and "Kimba" are his best-known works.

  • Naoki Urasawa, stands in front of a wall papered with manga

    Manga and anime beyond Japan

    Naoki Urasawa and other mangaka

    In the West, too, major exhibitions and retrospectives celebrate the artistic quality of the works of mangaka — the people who create manga — including Naoki Urasawa (pictured), Jiro Taniguchi and the recently deceased Kazuki Takahashi. Manga is increasingly recognized as a valuable cultural asset, not just a temporary youth cult.

  • Cover of manga 'The Gender of Mona Lisa'

    Manga and anime beyond Japan

    Manga adress contemporary issues

    Early on, manga addressed taboo subjects in the West. There are entire manga sections on homosexuality, the Shonen manga for male love. Tsumuji Yoshimura's "The Gender of Mona Lisa" poses the question of gender identity. The manga is after all set in a world in which all people are born genderless.

    Author: Julia Hitz


Germany now has its very own Manga Day, along the lines of Comic Book Day, the day when bookstores in Germany, Austria and Switzerland have been giving away for free comics since 2010.

On Saturday, August 27, 2022, more than 720 bookstores across Germany are set to give away manga comics, a promo event bound to garner attention and higher sales in the long run.

Manga boom before and during the pandemic

Manga are all the craze in Germany. Sales of the Japanese comics — impressive even before the pandemic with gross sales of 70 million in 2005 — increased by 75% in 2021, according to a trade magazine.

Two German publishers, Carlsen and Egmont, first dominated the market. In the meantime, publishers Kaze and Tokyopop, as well as a host of newcomers are joining the fray.

cartoon of a woman and the olympic flame

'Mila Superstar' is one the popular manga series by Chikako Urano

Manga comics are not a fringe niche on the book market. In 2014, the Leipzig Book Fair established Manga Comic Con, which attracted many visitors from the colorful cosplay community before the pandemic.

New readership

The scene in Europe, which was dominated by Franco-Belgian comics, once eyed the manga publications with skepticism.

In the meantime, however, the tide has turned. The European comic tradition in the style of Herge and Uderzo has not lost its appeal, but comics as a whole have undergone a revaluation.

Manga comics have opened up an entirely new readership, especially girls and young women. The exchange of the Japanese and European drawing traditions has proven to be very creative indeed — the late Jiro Taniguchi successfully mixed the styles in works such as  "Distant Neighborhoods," which was adapted into a live-action French-Belgian film in 2010.

Germany is the third-largest comics market in Europe after France and Italy. And the boom presumably won't be ending any time soon.

This article was originally written in German.

