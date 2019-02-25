 Man leaves €10,000 Picasso jug on German train | News | DW | 26.02.2019

News

Man leaves €10,000 Picasso jug on German train

An elderly man has left an expensive Picasso artwork on a train, where it quickly disappeared. The jug from Picasso's "Owl" series is worth more than €10,000, the owner said.

A missing Pablo Picasso owl jug left on a German train by a commuter (presseportal)

German police are trying to help a man find a ceramic jug made by Pablo Picasso, after he accidentally left it on a train earlier this month.

The elderly man was traveling from Kassel to Dusseldorf on February 15 when he switched trains at the city of Hamm and forgot to bring his precious cargo with him.

Read more: How German was Picasso?

The 26-centimeter-tall (10-inch-tall) ceramic piece dates to 1953 and was an original crafted by Picasso at his Madoura workshop in Vallauris in the south of France, police said.

It is part of Picasso's "Owl series" and is estimated to be worth at least €10,000 ($8,800).

Police said the man reported the disappearance immediately after exiting the train but the bag with the jug inside it was already gone.

Read more: Picasso and windows

The shopping bag was made of solid cardboard with blue lettering that read "Neumeister — Alte Kunst — Moderne."

Munster Federal Police, which is investigating the case, asked witnesses who might have seen the man "forgetting" the bag to report the sighting to them.

  • Pablo Picasso in his studio in France (AP)

    Picasso, the painter who obsessively portrayed the people he loved

    A world filled with models

    His studios were crammed with sketches and outlines of countless portraits. The famous painter preferred to work with models who would be around for the entire day, like family members, wives and children. Sitting still for Picasso was part of the normal daily routine.

  • Sylvette Pablo Picasso 1954 ( Succession Picasso/DACS, London 2016 )

    Picasso, the painter who obsessively portrayed the people he loved

    All sides of Sylvette

    One of his muses was 19-year-old Sylvette David from England, whom Picasso had met in 1954. Totally enraptured by the young blonde woman, he produced 50 drawings, paintings and sculptures of her within one month only. Her trademark ponytail became trendy in the 1950s.

  • zur Ausstellung Schirn Frankfurt Esprit Montmartre Toulouse-Lautrec (Ullstein/Roger-Viollet)

    Picasso, the painter who obsessively portrayed the people he loved

    Artist friends

    Picasso's friends also appear in his oeuvre, including painter Amadeo Modigliani (left, with Picasso, center, and art critic André Salmon, right). This picture was taken by Jean Cocteau in 1916 in front of their favorite coffee shop in Paris, Café de la Rotonde. Cocteau was also portrayed several times by Picasso.

  • Daniel-Henry Kahnweiler Pablo Picasso 1910 (Succession Picasso/DACS London 2016/2015 Estate of Pablo Picasso/Artists Rights Society (ARS) New York )

    Picasso, the painter who obsessively portrayed the people he loved

    Art dealer, abstract

    Throughout his life, Pablo Picasso developed close friendships with his art dealers, especially Daniel-Henry Kahnweiler. In 1907, the German-French art historian opened a small Gallery in Paris, signing exclusive contracts with artists who were to become famous later on - among them Picasso. In 1910, he painted this Cubist portrait of Kahnweiler.

  • Robert Doisneau Die Lebenslinie Picasso (Robert Doisneau/Rapho)

    Picasso, the painter who obsessively portrayed the people he loved

    Interior views

    The interior world of his studio fully sufficed for an obsessed artist like Picasso. Simple vases, bowls or the bust of a woman served as models for sketches or a huge oil painting. As a painter and drawer, he remained faithful to his themes for a long time as they repeatedly popped up in different versions in his works.

  • Humorous Composition: Jaumes Sabartes and Esther Williams Pablo Picasso 1957 (Succession Picasso/DACS London, 2016 )

    Picasso, the painter who obsessively portrayed the people he loved

    Hollywood icon

    In spite of all his hard work, Picasso did find time for humor, producing cartoons just for fun. In this case, he embellished a pin-up picture out of a film magazine of Esther Williams with a portrait sketch of his artist friend Juame Sabartés. The Hollywood actress became famous for swimming scenes in her films. Among her admirers was also Picasso.

  • Woman in a Hat Pablo Picasso 1941 (Succession Picasso/DACS London 2016/ RMN-Grand Palais (Musée Picasso de Paris) / Jean-Gilles Berizzi )

    Picasso, the painter who obsessively portrayed the people he loved

    'Woman in a hat'

    Following numerous love affairs, the young painter met Russian ballerina Olga Khokhlova in 1917, and married her. She voluntarily gave up her career at the world famous "Ballets Russes" - and facilitated his access to exclusive Paris circles. The Picasso exhibition at London's National Portrait Gallery, held until February 5, 2017, devotes an entire room to portraits of her.

  • Portrait of Jacqueline in a Black Scarf Pablo Picasso 1954 (Succession Picasso/DACS London 2016/C. Germain)

    Picasso, the painter who obsessively portrayed the people he loved

    'Jacqueline in a Black Scarf'

    Picasso met Jacqueline Roque in 1952 at the Madoura pottery workshop where his ceramics were baked. When Picasso married her in 1961, he was already 80 years old, and she was 34. She helped him in his work while protecting him against the outside world, remaining his companion, muse and model until his death in 1973. He created over 400 portraits of her.

    Author: Heike Mund (ad)


