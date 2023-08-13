  1. Skip to content
Man dies after lightning strikes German beer garden

57 minutes ago

The 35-year-old succumbed to his injuries hours after being struck by lightning near the southwestern city of Stuttgart.

https://p.dw.com/p/4V7Rm
An archive photo of lightning striking above the southwestern German city of Stuttgart on July 11th, 2023
The 35-year-old man was struck by lightning and died in hospital a few hours laterImage: Arnulf Hettrich/imageBROKER/picture alliance

A 35-year-old man died Sunday after being critically injured a day earlier in a lightning strike near the southwestern German city of Stuttgart, police said.

The man was sitting under a tree in the beer garden of a tourist restaurant in the town of Unterensingen when the force of nature hit.

According to the operations manager of the team of first responders, three people had to be resuscitated on site.

An 11-year-old boy and a 43-year-old woman remained in hospital Sunday after being injured in the lightning strike. The woman is in critical condition, police said.

Two other children — a 4-year-old boy and a girl aged just under 11 months — were treated for shock.

Police said they were in a bicycle trailer at the time of the lightning strike.

Most diners rushed for shelter

Police said around 15 people had sought shelter in a bar when the thunderstorm drew close.

But six people were still sitting at the beer table under a tree when a bolt of lightning struck.

Several houses in the southwestern state of Baden-Württemberg — where Unterensignen lies — were also struck by lightning.

Experts advise people to seek shelter in a building or a vehicle during thunderstorms.

Outdoors you should get a flat spot or better squat down with your feet together and your arms around your knees.

mm/jcg (AFP, dpa)

A snowplow clears a layer of thick ice from a street in Reutlingen, Germany on August 4, 2023

German city sends in snowplows after summer hailstorm

German city sends in snowplows after summer hailstorm

Around 250 workers took several hours to clear up to 30 centimeters of ice following the surprise hailstorm in the southwestern German city of Reutlingen.
Nature and EnvironmentAugust 5, 2023
A vehicle moves broken tree limbs from a street following severe weather in Rhineland Palatinate, Germany

Germany hit by hail, flooding as severe storms sweep nation

Germany hit by hail, flooding as severe storms sweep nation

Areas of Germany have been hit with thunderstorms and giant hailstones as the "Lambert" low-pressure system moves across the country. Uncovered roofs and falling trees were reported in the central state of Hessen.
Nature and EnvironmentJune 22, 2023
A man taking a nap on the grass with a hat over his face in Dresden

Siestas in Germany? Doctors recommend mid-day break

Siestas in Germany? Doctors recommend mid-day break

Germany is looking to its southern neighbors for inspiration on how to deal with soaring summer temperatures. But unions have condemned employers for not being prepared for climate change.
HealthJuly 18, 2023
A destroyed house is surrounded by debris and charred palm trees in the town of Lahaina on Hawaii's island of Maui.

Hawaii wildfire response under scrutiny

Catastrophe4 hours ago01:38 min
Africa

Members of a military council that staged a coup in Niger attend a rally at a stadium in Niamey, Niger

ECOWAS military plans in Niger could lead to wider conflict

ECOWAS military plans in Niger could lead to wider conflict

Politics4 hours ago
Asia

Indian and Pakistani soldiers lower their respective national flags during a flag off ceremony at India and Pakistan joint border check post, Wagah

Many young Pakistanis want stronger ties with India

Many young Pakistanis want stronger ties with India

Society7 hours ago03:25 min
Germany

Hussein Hamdan speaking at a podium

Meet Germany's first Islamic Affairs Consultant

Meet Germany's first Islamic Affairs Consultant

Religion9 hours ago
Europe

Azerbaijani checkpoint at entry of Lachin corridor, Nagorno-Karabakh's land link with Armenia

Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict heats up — again

Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict heats up — again

Conflicts13 hours ago
Middle East

Zain Masri at her desk in Dubai, digitalizing a pattern of Palestinian embroidery

The first digital Palestinian embroidery database

The first digital Palestinian embroidery database

SocietyAugust 12, 2023
North America

Summer Gerlingpicks up her piggy bank found in the rubble of her home following the wildfire

What caused Hawaii's devastating wildfires?

What caused Hawaii's devastating wildfires?

Nature and EnvironmentAugust 11, 2023
