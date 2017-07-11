Malta court jails 2 men for 40 years over journalist murder

A court in Malta sentenced two brothers to 40 years in prison each over the 2017 car-bomb murder of an anti-corruption journalist.

The sentences for George and Alfred Degiorgio came on the first day of their trial for the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The proceedings saw them initially plead not guilty before a judge in the morning. But just hours later that stance changed.

"Their position has changed... they declare they are guilty," defense attorney Simon Micallef Stafrace told the court, ahead of the sentencing.

