 Malta allows rescued refugees on German ships into port | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 09.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Germany

Malta allows rescued refugees on German ships into port

After weeks of waiting, 49 North African refugees on two rescue vessels have received permission to disembark. Germany has agreed to accept 60 refugees in total amidst ongoing political wrangling within the EU.

Children on board the refugee ship

Malta has announced that two German NGO rescue ships will be allowed to enter port after being stuck in limbo for weeks in the Mediterranean

The Sea Watch 3 and the Professor Albrecht Penck rescued 49 North Africans in danger of drowning on December 22 and December 29 respectively. But the ships, which sail under German flags, weren't allowed to land as Germany and other EU nations wrangled about where these refugees and 249 others already in Malta would be sent.

"We're absolutely prepared to accept these fifty people and have been for months," German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer told reporters on Tuesday. "But we have set a precondition that a significant number of EU states show joint solidarity."

Specifically, Berlin was insisting that other EU members agreed to take in 249 other refugees already on Malta before it accepted the 49 on the two ships, an interior ministry spokesman told DW.

An interior ministry spokesman confirmed that Germany would take in a total of 60 refugees from both groups. 

Watch video 01:50
Now live
01:50 mins.

EU nations urged to end deadlock over stranded migrants

Advocate groups highly critical

Maltese President Joseph Muscat was quoted as saying refugees would be distributed to eight EU states. The Germany interior ministry said that eight EU members had agreed to participate, but that more might be forthcoming. Germany's contingent wouldn't change in that case, he added.

The NGOs Sea Watch and Sea Eye, which operate the two vessels, have been highly critical of the German government and Seehofer in particular for failing to take in the refugees on the ships. On Tuesday, the two groups held a joint press conference at which they described the rapidly deteriorating conditions on board the vessels.

More to come...

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Italian mayors rebel against Salvini migrant laws

Several left-wing mayors in Italy have refused to obey the "anti-migrant" policies of interior minister, Matteo Salvini. The right-wing leader has spearheaded a move to tighten asylum laws. (04.01.2019)  

UN refugee compact: What you need to know

The UN General Assembly has endorsed the Global Compact on Refugees, a week after a similar accord for migrants. Nearly 170 countries have pledged help to nations that host those fleeing war and persecution. (17.12.2018)  

Malta opens its waters to German NGO rescue boats beset by seasickness

Berlin-based Sea-Watch said conditions on the boats had become dangerous, with migrants suffering from severe seasickness and post-traumatic stress disorder. The vessels were denied access to ports in Malta and Italy. (03.01.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

EU nations urged to end deadlock over stranded migrants  

Related content

Spanien Rettungsschiff Open Arms mit geretteten Flüchtlingen

Rescue boat with 300 migrants reaches Spain 28.12.2018

Charity organization Proactiva Open Arms said Spain was the only country to allow its vessel a port to dock. Pregnant women, children and babies were among the group of migrants rescued off the coast of Libya.

Mittelmeer Rettungsaktion von Sea-Watch

Malta opens its waters to German NGO rescue boats beset by seasickness 03.01.2019

Berlin-based Sea-Watch said conditions on the boats had become dangerous, with migrants suffering from severe seasickness and post-traumatic stress disorder. The vessels were denied access to ports in Malta and Italy.

Palermo is open to all migrants, mayor tells DW 04.01.2019

The Mayor of Palermo, Leoluca Orlando, has told DW News that migrant rescue ships can dock in his city's port. This comes as dozens of migrants have been stuck at sea off Malta for weeks. DW asked Orlando how Rome was likely to react.

Advertisement

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

Germany

Malta allows rescued refugees on German ships into port

Germany's 16 States: Thuringia

Germany introduces extremism counseling service

Germany returns Nazi-looted painting to Jewish heirs