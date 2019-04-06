 Mali prime minister resigns after Ogossagou massacre | News | DW | 19.04.2019

News

Mali prime minister resigns after Ogossagou massacre

Amid tribal violence and protests in Mali, Prime Minister Soumeylou Boubeye Maiga resigned alongside his entire cabinet. The public was enraged by a massacre of some 160 Fulani herders by members of a rival community.

Prime MInister Soumeylou Boubeye Maiga in New York (Reuters/E. Munoz)

Four weeks after a brutal attack on a village in central Mali, the government led by Soumeylou Boubeye Maiga offered their resignations to the country's president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

"The President accepts the resignation of the prime minister and that of the members of government," the president's office said in a statement on Thursday.

Maiga's successor "will be named very soon" following consultations between "all political forces," it added.

Keita's office did not specify reasons for the Cabinet's resignation. However, the move comes a day after lawmakers discussed a possible motion of no confidence in the government, with Maiga's opponents criticizing the government for failing to disarm Islamist militias and to stem the violence in the Saharan nation.

Read more: Mali's cycle of exploitation and corruption

Watch video 01:27

Mali: Survivors of the attack are still in shock

Al Qaeda and tribal wars

Mali has been facing unrest since the 2012 rebellion by the Tuareg people and their jihadist allies. In response, France dispatched its troops to stem the uprising in 2013, leading to a peace deal in 2015. Both the outgoing prime minister Maiga and President Keita have made pledges to bring the remaining militants under control, but vast regions of the country remain volatile to this day.

Last month, jihadist militants killed at least 23 soldiers in a raid on an army camp in the central village of Dioura. The attack was claimed by a faction dubbed al Qaeda's Group for Support of Islam and Muslims (JNIM). Many of its members come from a tribe called Fulani.

Fulanis are traditionally cattle herders, locked in a longstanding rivalry with the Dogon ethnic group, which focuses on hunting. Less than a week after the Dioura attack, suspected members of the Dogon community committed a massacre in a Fulani-populated village of Ogossagou Peulh, killing some 160 people in apparent retribution. Pregnant women, children, and the elderly were among the victims.

The violence prompted anti-government protests in the capital of Bamako earlier this month.

Malian authorities have managed to detain five people suspected of being involved in the massacre.

German mission extended

Earlier this month, the German government extended its missionin Mali, saying it would continue to be part of both the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) and the European Union Training Mission in Mali (EUTM). The German government has decided to extend the mandates until May 31 2020, although the decision must still be endorsed by the German Bundestag.

dj/jm (Reuters, AFP)

Mali: Thousands protest inaction after deadly ethnic attack

Some 30,000 people in Mali's capital Bamako have protested government inaction towards escalating ethnic violence. It came after the massacre of 160 people in Ogossagou, a village of the Muslim Fulani ethnic group. (06.04.2019)  

Mali president sacks generals after deadly raids on ethnic villages

A pre-dawn attack on ethnic villages in central Mali left 134 victims dead and 55 injured, including pregnant women, children and the elderly. Violence has spread down from the north. (24.03.2019)  

Mali's security crisis: A cycle of exploitation and corruption

The latest massacre of Fulani villagers in central Mali has highlighted the dramatic collapse of a once peaceful state. Despite a strong international presence, violence between ethnic communities continues to escalate. (26.03.2019)  

Mali: More than 100 killed in ethnic massacre

Members of the Dogon tribe reportedly burned a large portion of a village belonging to Muslim Fulanis. Tensions between the two have surged since the government started battling extremists in its desert territories. (24.03.2019)  

Mali peace deal raises hopes of stability

Tuareg rebels finally signed the May peace accord. While the Malian population welcomes this as a step toward more security, it has little faith in the UN stabilization mission, MINUSMA. (20.06.2015)  

Germany reckons with a long troop deployment in Mali

During a visit to Mali, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has said the worse thing Germany could do would be to pull troops out of the country. (28.02.2019)  

Mali: Survivors of the attack are still in shock  

