 Mali: Thousands protest inaction after deadly ethnic attack | News | DW | 06.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Mali: Thousands protest inaction after deadly ethnic attack

Some 30,000 people in Mali's capital Bamako have protested government inaction towards escalating ethnic violence. It came after the massacre of 160 people in Ogossagou, a village of the Muslim Fulani ethnic group.

Mali Proteste in Bamako (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS.com/N. Remene)

Tens of thousands of protesters marched in Mali's capital Bamako on Friday, to protest what they described as President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita's failure to stop a surge of violence in the center of the country.

Protesters shouted anti-Keita slogans, including "IBK get out" as they attended the march that was called by Muslim religious leaders, organizations representing the Fulani herding community, opposition parties and civil society groups.

Read more: Mali's security crisis: A cycle of exploitation and corruption

Fulani associations last week twice called, and then postponed, demonstrations in Bamako to condemn the killing of around 160 people in the Ogossagou, a village belonging to the Muslim Fulani ethnic group of herders in the Mopti region, on March 23. 

Watch video 01:27

Mali: Survivors of the attack are still in shock

'Revenge not the solution'

"My Fulani brothers, revenge is not the solution; my Dogon brothers, you must lay down your weapons," influential imam Mahmoud Dicko, who presides over the Islamic High Council (IHC), told the crowd of protesters on Friday.

Police said around 30,000 people took part, while Organizers put the figure at closer to 50,000.

The rally was largely peaceful, but police later dispersed the demonstrators with tear gas when the protest began to move towards Prime Minister Soumeylou Boubeye Maiga's home, and some protesters began burning tyres and throwing stones at officers.

Thousands of protesters march in Mali's capital Bamako over the lack of government response to deadly ethnic violence (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS.com/N. Remene)

Tens of thousands protested the lack of government response in Mali's capital Bamako

Dogon ethnic group allegedly behind attack

The UN rights office had said at least 153 people were killed and 73 injured in the March attack in Ogossagou and local officials and security sources later said the death toll had climbed to the 160 figure.

The massacre is alleged to have been carried out by members of the Dogon ethnic group — a hunting and farming community with a long history of tension with the nomadic Fulani over access to land.

Keita responded to the attack on the Fulanis by disbanding an anti-jihadist vigilante group, whose fighters are suspected of being behind the massacre.

Infografik Karte Mali mit dem Dorf Ogossagou DE

Six years after French forces intervened to stop a jihadist advance from Mali's desert north, violence in the country has spread across the Sahel, an arid region between the Sahara desert and Africa's savannas, to neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger.

More than 200 people have been killed by anti-jihadist self-defense groups in Mali since the start of this year, according to the UN, which has sent human rights experts to investigate the March attack.

On Thursday, a UN official said Mali was in dire need of humanitarian aid, with more than 3 million people requiring food and basic assistance.

The German army has about 1,100 troops contributing to the 15,000-strong UN Mali peacekeeping mission, known as MINUSMA.

Watch video 03:00

Mali: No let-up in violence

law/jm (AFP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Mali's security crisis: A cycle of exploitation and corruption

The latest massacre of Fulani villagers in central Mali has highlighted the dramatic collapse of a once peaceful state. Despite a strong international presence, violence between ethnic communities continues to escalate. (26.03.2019)  

Mali: More than 100 killed in ethnic massacre

Members of the Dogon tribe reportedly burned a large portion of a village belonging to Muslim Fulanis. Tensions between the two have surged since the government started battling extremists in its desert territories. (24.03.2019)  

Mali president sacks generals after deadly raids on ethnic villages

A pre-dawn attack on ethnic villages in central Mali left 134 victims dead and 55 injured, including pregnant women, children and the elderly. Violence has spread down from the north. (24.03.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter Registration

DW Newsletter Registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Mali: Survivors of the attack are still in shock  

Mali: No let-up in violence  

Related content

Mali Wahlen

Mali votes in presidential election amid ongoing violence 29.07.2018

With ethnic violence and attacks still regularly occurring, security will be a main issue as Malians head to the polls. Incumbent Ibrahim Boubacar Keita will be competing against 23 other candidates for the office.

Mali Bamako - Wahl: Stichwahl des Präsidenten

Mali's presidential runoff: Fresh violence feared 12.08.2018

Authorities have upped security for Mali's presidential second-round vote after attacks during last month's initial round kept many voters away. Despite the situation, incumbent Ibrahim Boubacar Keita is expected to win.

Mali Wahlen - Ibrahim Boubacar Keita

Mali: Incumbent Keita declared victor after disputed vote 16.08.2018

Mali electoral officials have named President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita the winner of a poll marred by violence and accusations of fraud. Opposition leader Soumaila Cisse had already called on his supporters to "rise up."

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  