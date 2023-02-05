MINUSMA soldiers stand during a decoration ceremony in Mali on January 24Image: Sia Kambou/AFP
PoliticsMali
Mali expels human rights chief of UN peacekeeping mission
26 minutes ago
The ruling military junta accused the MINUSMA head of bias against the country. The decision comes after a UN Security Council briefing was critical of Mali.
https://p.dw.com/p/4N890
Advertisement
Mali's ruling military junta declared on Sunday the head of the United Nations peacekeeping mission persona non grata, giving him 48 hours to leave the country.
In a statement read on TV, government spokesman Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga accused Guillaume Ngefa Atonodok Andali, head of MINUSMA's human rights section, of bias in the choice of civil society witnesses for UN Security Council briefings on Mali.
"This measure comes after the destabilizing and subversive actions of Monsieur Andali," Maiga said.
The Malian government particularly singled out the last such briefing, which took place on January 27.
UN experts called on January 31 for an independent investigation into potential war crimes and crimes against humanity, purportedly committed by the Malian armed forces and the Russian private military contractor.
In a statement delivered during the UNSC January 27 meeting, UN Deputy Representative Richard Mills described Wagner as a "criminal organization that is committing widespread atrocities and human rights abuses in Mali and elsewhere."
What is Russia doing in the Sahel?
Mills also said the Malian authorities had blocked the MINUSMA mission from deterring and responding to attacks as well as investigating alleged human rights abuses on 237 separate occasions.