Malaysia to deport Christian Finns for proselytizing

Authorities in the Muslim-majority country have said the four Finnish nationals will be banned from returning. Malaysia forbids proselytizing Muslims, citing sectarian tensions for maintaining strict measures.
Malaysian police on Tuesday said four Finnish nationals will be deported after they were detained for distributing pamphlets about Christianity in the Muslim-majority country.
The suspects, two women and two men between the ages of 27 and 60, were arrested last week following complaints from locals in the northern resort island Langkawi.
Police found dozens of pens and hundreds of notebooks with Bible verses when they raided their hotel.
"The group has been handed over to the immigration department to be deported," Langkawi police chief Mohamad Iqbal Ibrabim told independent news outlet Free Malaysia Today.
He added that they would be barred from returning to Malaysia.
Read more: Malaysia court bans use of word 'Allah' by Christian newspaper
From proselytizing to apostasy
In Malaysia, proselytizing Muslims is outlawed. The country has formally banned its Muslim citizens from changing their religion.
Religious clerics in the country have called on authorities to do more to prevent so-called apostasy, arguing that those who refuse help and recant their faith must face death.
"If they are still stubborn, then the individual must be punished by death," Datuk Mohd Yusof Ahmad, a high-profile cleric, told local media last year. "That is the consensus of Muslim scholars."
Rising Islamic conservatism among two-thirds of Malaysia's 32 million inhabitants has triggered concerns in the country's ethnic Chinese and Indian communities.
Religion is considered a sensitive issue in Malaysia, where deadly sectarian riots between ethnic Malay and Chinese communities left nearly 200 people dead in 1969. The tragic events of that year are often cited as a key reason for requiring strict measures on religion.
Read more: When your daughter suddenly becomes radicalized
Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
ls/es (AFP, AP)
A Shariah court in Malaysia has had two women caned for "attempting lesbian sex." Human rights groups have slammed the sentence as cruel and regressive. (03.09.2018)
Marginalized groups in Malaysia have sought better treatment under the new government. But after two women were publicly caned on Monday for same-sex relations, hopes have been dashed for the LGBT community. (06.09.2018)
Almost two decades after he was jailed on disputed sodomy charges, Anwar Ibraham has won a new parliamentary seat. Now aged 71, he is expected to succeed Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammad in two years. (13.10.2018)
The difficulty of maintaining racial and religious harmony in Malaysia became clear last week with the withdrawal of a law that would allow only one parent to give consent for the religious conversion of a child. (17.07.2013)
Malaysia's top civil court has rejected a Muslim woman's appeal to be recognised as a Christian, in a landmark case that has tested the limits of religious freedom in the Islamic country. (30.05.2007)
An appeals court in Malaysia has banned a Christian newspaper from using the word "Allah" to refer to God. The newspaper has called the ruling unconstitutional and has vowed to take the case to the federal court. (14.10.2013)