Malaysia blocks animated feature 'Abominable' over South China Sea map

A geopolitical dispute is set to keep "Abominable," an animated movie co-produced by a Chinese studio, out of Malaysian theaters, representatives of Universal Pictures said on Sunday.

Malaysian authorities oppose the scene in which shows a map of the South China Sea with the controversial "nine-dash-line" which Beijing uses to reinforce its claim on vast areas of the disputed region. Parts of the sea, which includes key shipping routes and strategic islands, are also claimed by Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Brunei, and the Taiwanese government.

"Abominable" is made by US animation giant DreamWorks in cooperation with the Shanghai-based Pearl Studio. DreamWorks is owned by Universal Pictures, which also serves as the movie's distributor. The film tells a story of a Shanghai girl who finds and befriends an escaped Yeti on the roof of her apartment building.

It was set to hit the Malaysian theaters in November.

Universal refuses censors' terms

On Sunday, Universal Pictures said that country's officials have agreed to let if be shown if the map scene is removed.

However, "Universal has decided not to make the cut required by the Malaysian censor board and as such will not be able to release the film in Malaysia," the US company said in an email to the Agence France-Presse news agency.

Vietnam bans children's film

The movie started its theatrical run in Vietnam in early October but was pulled from cinemas last week, with the country's main cinema franchise CGV saying they were not immediately aware of the map.

The movie started its theatrical run in Vietnam in early October but was pulled from cinemas last week, with the country's main cinema franchise CGV saying they were not immediately aware of the map. Philippines' cinemas have also started showing the movie, but the country's Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin recently called for the film to be boycotted and for the "offending scene" to be cut.

In 2016, a Hague-based arbitration court ruled that China's territorial claims were without grounds, but Beijing has ignored the decision.

dj/jlw (AFP, Reuters)

