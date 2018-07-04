 Maboneng – Johannesburg′s hipster island | Travel Distribution | DW | 04.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Travel

Maboneng – Johannesburg's hipster island

Johannesburg's inner city is notorious – except for Maboneng. Creative artists live in this hip precinct, tourists stroll through it and the rich party here. But just a street away, abject poverty prevails.

  • Bildergalerie Maboneng Johannesburg (Christina Weise)

    South Africa: Going out in Maboneng, Johannesburg's hip neighborhood

    Main Street

    The main street in Maboneng radiates positivity. At weekends, tourists and visitors from other parts of the city visit the galleries and chat in the cafés.

  • Bildergalerie Maboneng Johannesburg (Christina Weise)

    South Africa: Going out in Maboneng, Johannesburg's hip neighborhood

    Arts on Main

    On Sundays, there's a food market in Arts on Main. It's a hip weekend event and a place where Joburgers meet.

  • Bildergalerie Maboneng Johannesburg (Christina Weise)

    South Africa: Going out in Maboneng, Johannesburg's hip neighborhood

    Street Market

    There is also a market on Fox Street. Art of every conceivable sort is on offer here.

  • Bildergalerie Maboneng Johannesburg (Christina Weise)

    South Africa: Going out in Maboneng, Johannesburg's hip neighborhood

    Fox Street

    Only a few buildings are a reminder of the previous condition of the street.

  • Bildergalerie Maboneng Johannesburg (Christina Weise)

    South Africa: Going out in Maboneng, Johannesburg's hip neighborhood

    Street Art

    South African and international artists were commissioned to beautify Maboneng and the surrounding streets. Their work has become an open-air museum.

  • Bildergalerie Maboneng Johannesburg (Christina Weise)

    South Africa: Going out in Maboneng, Johannesburg's hip neighborhood

    Nelson Mandela

    Nelson Mandela adorns the facade of this modern apartment house. The bordering streets are much rougher.

  • Bildergalerie Maboneng Johannesburg (Christina Weise)

    South Africa: Going out in Maboneng, Johannesburg's hip neighborhood

    Side streets

    More than 50 graffiti murals adorn Maboneng and the surrounding streets. The plan is to spruce them up so that they don't seem so bleak and dilapidated – in contrast to Maboneng.

  • Bildergalerie Maboneng Johannesburg (Christina Weise)

    South Africa: Going out in Maboneng, Johannesburg's hip neighborhood

    Squatted building

    There are many buildings around Maboneng that have been occupied by squatters. The residents live in abject poverty.

  • Bildergalerie Maboneng Johannesburg (Christina Weise)

    South Africa: Going out in Maboneng, Johannesburg's hip neighborhood

    Security

    Without private security guards, like those in front of the Arts on Main, Johannesburg's inner city is still a relatively insecure place – only Maboneng plays a special role.

    Author: Christina Weise


  • Bildergalerie Maboneng Johannesburg (Christina Weise)

    South Africa: Going out in Maboneng, Johannesburg's hip neighborhood

    Main Street

    The main street in Maboneng radiates positivity. At weekends, tourists and visitors from other parts of the city visit the galleries and chat in the cafés.

  • Bildergalerie Maboneng Johannesburg (Christina Weise)

    South Africa: Going out in Maboneng, Johannesburg's hip neighborhood

    Arts on Main

    On Sundays, there's a food market in Arts on Main. It's a hip weekend event and a place where Joburgers meet.

  • Bildergalerie Maboneng Johannesburg (Christina Weise)

    South Africa: Going out in Maboneng, Johannesburg's hip neighborhood

    Street Market

    There is also a market on Fox Street. Art of every conceivable sort is on offer here.

  • Bildergalerie Maboneng Johannesburg (Christina Weise)

    South Africa: Going out in Maboneng, Johannesburg's hip neighborhood

    Fox Street

    Only a few buildings are a reminder of the previous condition of the street.

  • Bildergalerie Maboneng Johannesburg (Christina Weise)

    South Africa: Going out in Maboneng, Johannesburg's hip neighborhood

    Street Art

    South African and international artists were commissioned to beautify Maboneng and the surrounding streets. Their work has become an open-air museum.

  • Bildergalerie Maboneng Johannesburg (Christina Weise)

    South Africa: Going out in Maboneng, Johannesburg's hip neighborhood

    Nelson Mandela

    Nelson Mandela adorns the facade of this modern apartment house. The bordering streets are much rougher.

  • Bildergalerie Maboneng Johannesburg (Christina Weise)

    South Africa: Going out in Maboneng, Johannesburg's hip neighborhood

    Side streets

    More than 50 graffiti murals adorn Maboneng and the surrounding streets. The plan is to spruce them up so that they don't seem so bleak and dilapidated – in contrast to Maboneng.

  • Bildergalerie Maboneng Johannesburg (Christina Weise)

    South Africa: Going out in Maboneng, Johannesburg's hip neighborhood

    Squatted building

    There are many buildings around Maboneng that have been occupied by squatters. The residents live in abject poverty.

  • Bildergalerie Maboneng Johannesburg (Christina Weise)

    South Africa: Going out in Maboneng, Johannesburg's hip neighborhood

    Security

    Without private security guards, like those in front of the Arts on Main, Johannesburg's inner city is still a relatively insecure place – only Maboneng plays a special role.

    Author: Christina Weise


On pastel-colored garden chairs under olive trees, young, well-dressed South Africans sit drinking smoothies. Passers-by of all ethnicities walk by, laden with files, shopping bags and selfie sticks – even though this is the middle of Johannesburg, one of the most dangerous cities in South Africa. 

Bildergalerie Maboneng Johannesburg (Christina Weise)

The regenerated precinct of Maboneng in the middle of Johannesburg's inner city

In the 1990s, the city's center was abandoned. Its decay is considered a consequence of the apartheid regime, after the end of which businesses moved to the suburbs and left many empty buildings. Many were taken over by squatters. To this day most people live in disgraceful conditions. In addition, a crime wave swept through Johannesburg and its center became a no-go area. 

A Vision

Then urban entrepreneur Jonathan Liebmann came along. Now 35, he began to buy property in the notorious city center in 2009, and created his own precinct between Jeppestown and the inner-city suburb of Doornfontein. He called it Maboneng, which  means "place of light" in Sotho. It all began with the Arts on Main creative complex, which contains small galleries, boutiques, cafés and apartments.

Bildergalerie Maboneng Johannesburg (Christina Weise)

David Durbach owns a record shop and label and works as a DJ

In 2010, David Durbach, who owns the Afrosynth record shop, was one of the first to move in. "I didn't  want to live in a traditional district, behind walls, separated according to origin and income. I looked for a place where the most diverse people live well together," he explains. "Maboneng has its own vibe, inspiring and almost magical."

The streets of Maboneng are especially full on Sundays. The Arts on Main food market is fragrant with the scents of regional spices; people push their way through the small hall, past the colorful stalls, enjoying  freshly squeezed juices and ice cream. The market is so popular that another one has developed on Fox Street in front of it.

Bildergalerie Maboneng Johannesburg (Christina Weise)

Shopping on the Street Market in Maboneng

From no-go area to hipster neighborhood

Here in the heart of Maboneng anyone can take a carefree stroll past the many street artworks, drink a coffee In Living Room, a rooftop eco-café, shop for clothes at local designers in NewBrow, and enjoy typical African dishes in Pata Pata. You'll look in vain for major American chains. "We want to support local products and ideas," says Bheki Dube. At 26, he's an entrepreneur, hostel owner and member of the Maboneng Civic Association. "Because the city does nothing, several residents got together," says Bheki. He says the mayor endorses the association. "99 percent of the costs are borne privately, from street cleaning to landscaping to security guards." 

Bildergalerie Maboneng Johannesburg (Christina Weise)

Bheki Dube in his world: The former photographer is now a self-made entrepreneur

They stand on every street corner here, including in front of Bheki's hostel, Curiocity Backpackers. The welcoming building is at the beginning of Fox Street, where Maboneng begins. In the hostel, Johannesburg industrial design meets the world: it's the first stop for backpackers and solo travelers. Just a street away, things look very different: shattered window panes instead of freshly-painted walls, piles of trash instead of tubs of flowers, scrap collectors instead of hipsters.

Bildergalerie Maboneng Johannesburg (Christina Weise)

The other side of the coin: on this corner near Fox Street, nothing hints at the hip precinct nearby

Two faces of Johannesburg

"It would be a lie to say there are no tensions," says Bheki, who comes from this area himself and is the son of a single mother, "but they're part of the transformation. If we don't start projects like Maboneng, no one will do so and nothing will improve." Affordable rents aim to give people the opportunity to start their own businesses in Maboneng. The target group is young entrepreneurs and creatives. The traditional residents, who often live in vacated buildings, can't afford the rents. 

Bildergalerie Maboneng Johannesburg (Christina Weise)

Robert Chifunyise works as a manager in Hallmark House

"Gentrification is a sensitive issue in South Africa," says Robert Chifunyise, hotel manager in Hallmark House, a former diamond polishing factory from the 1970s. Now it's a stylish building with something different on each floor: a hotel, apartments, a jazz bar, a café and soon a rooftop bar. "There are many vacant and unoccupied buildings in Maboneng, Hallmark House was one of them. Nobody was thrown out here."

Bildergalerie Maboneng Johannesburg (Christina Weise)

Hallmark House: modern industrial design as a reminder of the building's past

Although much has been done in the district, Johannesburg's inner city's reputation is improving only gradually. “Locals are more frightened than tourists. Europeans in particular like to come here,” says Robert. “They're used to walking through city centers.” They can do that in Maboneng.

Bildergalerie Maboneng Johannesburg (Christina Weise)

Maboneng's nightlife is popular, people can party without a care

After sunset the streets in Maboneng are still full. Stylishly-clad people flock to the bars and clubs, where they can party without worrying, and it seems as if the only problem is choosing the right drink. "Maboneng is a role model for all of Africa. Here we live in a community and everyone is welcome," says Bheki Dube. Unfortunately, it's not quite that easy. 

DW recommends

South Africa: Going out in Maboneng, Johannesburg's hip neighborhood

Artists have been moving into old factories in Johannesburg's infamous downtown area. They've transformed the neighborhood into a hipster district that's now attracting tourists as well: Maboneng. (04.07.2018)  

WWW links

Food Market

Hotel Hallmark House

Curiocity Backpackers Hostel

Living Room