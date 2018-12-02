 Lyon celebrates with light art | DW Travel | DW | 06.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Travel

Lyon celebrates with light art

With its "Fête de Lumières" festival, the French city is internationally regarded as a trendsetter in light art. Four million spectators a year don't want to miss this four-day spectacle in December 6 to 9.

  • BG Lichtfestivals | Fête des lumières Lyon 2017 (picture-alliance/dpa/MAXPPP/J. Philippon)

    11 light festivals around the world

    Lyon

    Every December at the beginning of the Christmas season — and this since the 19th century — the French metropolis on the Rhône begins to glow. Whereas in the past it was simple candlelight, today lighting designers deliver sophisticated illusions and enchant buildings with changing projections.

  • BG Lichtfestivals | Lumiere London 2018 (picture-alliance/Photoshot)

    11 light festivals around the world

    London

    In January 2019, from the 18th to the 21st, at the "Lumiere London" festival in Great Britain, the sights and streets of the city on the Thames will be surprisingly colourful and fantastic figures of light will buzz through the night.

  • BG Lichtfestivals | First Full Moon Festival (picture-alliance/dpa/Jeon Heon-Kyun)

    11 light festivals around the world

    Seoul

    The first full moon of the year is traditionally celebrated in Korea as a second New Year's Eve after the lunar calendar. In 2019, "Jeongwol Daeboreum" will take place on February 4. With ritual pyramid fires and modern LED light games, disaster is to be averted and luck is to be brought.

  • BG Lichtfestivals | Place des Arts U-Bahn-Station in Montreal (picture-alliance/imageBROKER/G. Schwermer)

    11 light festivals around the world

    Montreal

    The Canadian city presents itself every year in February/March with the spectacle "Montréal en Lumière". Next time it will take place in February/March 2019. But Montreal's Place des Arts subway station is also a radiant venue on normal days. A 13-metre-long glass picture with over 100 fluorescent tubes tells the story of music.

  • Lichtfestival Baltimore Hafen bunte Faltschiffchen

    11 light festivals around the world

    Baltimore

    Each year beginning in March Baltimore in the US state of Maryland will become Light City. The inner harbor will serve as a stage for all sorts of innovative multi-disciplinary light art shows.

  • BG Lichtfestivals | Vivid Light Festival In Sydney (picture-alliance/AP Photo/R. Griffith)

    11 light festivals around the world

    Sydney

    In Australia, the Vivid Sydney festival - mostly in June - attracts more spectators every year. The stunning light installations enchanting more than 2 million visitors.

  • BG Lichtfestivals | Jerusalem light festival 2018 (picture-alliance/Photoshot)

    11 light festivals around the world

    Jerusalem

    In summertime the Old City will be the backdrop for Jerusalem's light festival. 3D projections will transform the view of a city that is a central to the beliefs of Jews, Christians and Muslims.

  • BG Lichtfestivals | Circle of Light International Festival 2018 in Moscow (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Fadeichev)

    11 light festivals around the world

    Moscow

    At the annual Circle of Light festival in late summer, international artists drench the Russian capital and its imposing buildings in shimmering colors.

  • Berlin leuchtet Festival of Lights (picture alliance/Photoshot/S. Yuqi)

    11 light festivals around the world

    Berlin

    In October the German capital hosts two festivals of illuminations. At nightfall, Berlin leuchtet and the Festival of Lights provide transform the cityscape.

  • BdT Luminale lässt Frankfurt leuchten (picture alliance/dpa/B. Roessler)

    11 light festivals around the world

    Frankfurt

    Every two years in the German banking metropolis on the Main, light sculptures add colourful accents to the skyline and enchant the old town. The spectacle "Luminale" will take place again in 2020.

  • BG Lichtfestivals | Lichtfestival Gent (picture-alliance/imageBROKER/J. Tack)

    11 light festivals around the world

    Ghent

    In Belgium, the city of Ghent, with its light festival, now attracts more than half a million visitors. It takes place every three years. In 2018, 40 large installations by light art designers were on view. Next time it will take place in 2021.

    Author: Ille Simon (ms)


  • BG Lichtfestivals | Fête des lumières Lyon 2017 (picture-alliance/dpa/MAXPPP/J. Philippon)

    11 light festivals around the world

    Lyon

    Every December at the beginning of the Christmas season — and this since the 19th century — the French metropolis on the Rhône begins to glow. Whereas in the past it was simple candlelight, today lighting designers deliver sophisticated illusions and enchant buildings with changing projections.

  • BG Lichtfestivals | Lumiere London 2018 (picture-alliance/Photoshot)

    11 light festivals around the world

    London

    In January 2019, from the 18th to the 21st, at the "Lumiere London" festival in Great Britain, the sights and streets of the city on the Thames will be surprisingly colourful and fantastic figures of light will buzz through the night.

  • BG Lichtfestivals | First Full Moon Festival (picture-alliance/dpa/Jeon Heon-Kyun)

    11 light festivals around the world

    Seoul

    The first full moon of the year is traditionally celebrated in Korea as a second New Year's Eve after the lunar calendar. In 2019, "Jeongwol Daeboreum" will take place on February 4. With ritual pyramid fires and modern LED light games, disaster is to be averted and luck is to be brought.

  • BG Lichtfestivals | Place des Arts U-Bahn-Station in Montreal (picture-alliance/imageBROKER/G. Schwermer)

    11 light festivals around the world

    Montreal

    The Canadian city presents itself every year in February/March with the spectacle "Montréal en Lumière". Next time it will take place in February/March 2019. But Montreal's Place des Arts subway station is also a radiant venue on normal days. A 13-metre-long glass picture with over 100 fluorescent tubes tells the story of music.

  • Lichtfestival Baltimore Hafen bunte Faltschiffchen

    11 light festivals around the world

    Baltimore

    Each year beginning in March Baltimore in the US state of Maryland will become Light City. The inner harbor will serve as a stage for all sorts of innovative multi-disciplinary light art shows.

  • BG Lichtfestivals | Vivid Light Festival In Sydney (picture-alliance/AP Photo/R. Griffith)

    11 light festivals around the world

    Sydney

    In Australia, the Vivid Sydney festival - mostly in June - attracts more spectators every year. The stunning light installations enchanting more than 2 million visitors.

  • BG Lichtfestivals | Jerusalem light festival 2018 (picture-alliance/Photoshot)

    11 light festivals around the world

    Jerusalem

    In summertime the Old City will be the backdrop for Jerusalem's light festival. 3D projections will transform the view of a city that is a central to the beliefs of Jews, Christians and Muslims.

  • BG Lichtfestivals | Circle of Light International Festival 2018 in Moscow (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Fadeichev)

    11 light festivals around the world

    Moscow

    At the annual Circle of Light festival in late summer, international artists drench the Russian capital and its imposing buildings in shimmering colors.

  • Berlin leuchtet Festival of Lights (picture alliance/Photoshot/S. Yuqi)

    11 light festivals around the world

    Berlin

    In October the German capital hosts two festivals of illuminations. At nightfall, Berlin leuchtet and the Festival of Lights provide transform the cityscape.

  • BdT Luminale lässt Frankfurt leuchten (picture alliance/dpa/B. Roessler)

    11 light festivals around the world

    Frankfurt

    Every two years in the German banking metropolis on the Main, light sculptures add colourful accents to the skyline and enchant the old town. The spectacle "Luminale" will take place again in 2020.

  • BG Lichtfestivals | Lichtfestival Gent (picture-alliance/imageBROKER/J. Tack)

    11 light festivals around the world

    Ghent

    In Belgium, the city of Ghent, with its light festival, now attracts more than half a million visitors. It takes place every three years. In 2018, 40 large installations by light art designers were on view. Next time it will take place in 2021.

    Author: Ille Simon (ms)


Legend has it that in 1852 the end of a serious plague epidemic in Lyon was celebrated with a feast in honour of the Virgin Mary. Storms and floods prevented the celebrations planned for 8 September. These were made up on 8 December - illuminated by candlelight in all windows of the city.

BG Lichtfestivals | Fête des lumières Lyon 2017 (picture-alliance/dpa/MAXPPP/J. Philippon)

The historic Hôtel-Dieu in Lyon is an ideal projection surface

Since then every year is celebrated with lanterns and candles. As early as 1989, Lyon became the first European city to offer a big stage with a festival of light art.  From the 6th to the 9th of December, the city will again offer numerous events. International artists show their installations on the theme of light, and the most important buildings in Lyon are illuminated in bright colours. The spectacular large-scale projections with coloured light and images have also influenced other cities and events, such as the Luminale in Frankfurt.

Luminale in Frankfurt (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Roessler)

Illuminated Main Bridge at the Luminale Frankfurt

The inhabitants of Lyon, however, still place candles on their windows and balconies in memory of the original tradition of 8 December.

is/ks (fetedeslumieres.lyon.fr)

 

DW recommends

11 light festivals around the world

Let there be light! More and more cities are staging light festivals. They transform squares and streets, bridges and buildings spectacularly. Throughout the year there is a new light spectacle somewhere to admire. (05.12.2018)  

Vive la France!

On the occasion of the French national holiday, July 14, we would like to present to you the "Grande Nation" as a travel destination. France attracts over 83 million visitors from all over the world every year. (13.07.2018)  

Related content

Finnland Weihnachtsbild von Rovaniemi

10 heavenly places 03.12.2018

Every year, children send their wishes for Christmas to higher beings such as St. Nicholas, the Christkind or Santa Claus, who have post offices all over the world. Some of them can even be visited.

China Skyline von Hongkong bei Nacht

Ranking: The most visited cities in the world 04.12.2018

The British market research institute Euromonitor has determined which cities counted the most visitors in 2017. With 27.9 million visitors, Hong Kong once again achieved 1st place, Bangkok 2nd place, London 3rd place.

Amsterdam Rijksmuseum

Amsterdam removed a popular Selfie backdrop 03.12.2018

The iconic lettering "I amsterdam" in front of the Rijksmuseum in the capital of the Netherlands was perfect for tourists: Here they posed for selfies, took a break or met. Now the giant letters are gone!

Advertisement
04.2016 Check-in meet a local (Rubrikenlogo)

Be our travel guide!

You on our travel show: we will accompany you with a camera team. 

04.2016 Check-in V-Mail (Rubrikenlogo)

We want your video!

Send us your video of a dream destination for our tv show Check-in. 