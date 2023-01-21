Lunar New Year 2023: Year of the Rabbit

The first day of the Chinese New Year falls on January 22 this year. Also known as the Spring Festival or Lunar New Year, the festival marking the advent of spring is celebrated in China, East Asia, and across the world.

Families traditionally gather during this time to share sumptuous meals, while children are often given money in red packets known as "hong bao."

The start of the Lunar Year also sees the rotation of the Chinese zodiac that runs over a 12-year cycle, each represented by an animal. 2023 is the year of the rabbit.