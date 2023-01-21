Lunar New Year 2023: Year of the Rabbit

  1. Skip to content
The first day of the Chinese New Year falls on January 22 this year. Also known as the Spring Festival or Lunar New Year, the festival marking the advent of spring is celebrated in China, East Asia, and across the world.

The Lunar New Year, also known as the Spring Festival or Chinese New Year, is a celebration of the first lunar cycle of the new year. It's celebrated annually, and this year it falls on January 22. 

Families traditionally gather during this time to share sumptuous meals, while children are often given money in red packets known as "hong bao."

The start of the Lunar Year also sees the rotation of the Chinese zodiac that runs over a 12-year cycle, each represented by an animal. 2023 is the year of the rabbit. 

People walk under lanterns at the traditional market along Di Hua street in Taipei on ahead of the Lunar New Year.

Bittersweet Lunar New Year for exiled Hong Kongers

Hong Kong's political exiles in Taiwan do not feel safe returning home and will mark the holiday abroad.
PoliticsJanuary 20, 202302:53 min
Passengers wearing medical masks queue up at Beijing West railway station ahead of Lunar New Year in China.

Mass migration across China as Lunar New Year holiday begins

Authorities in China predict that more than 2 billion trips will be made during the holiday season.
Society7 hours ago02:05 min
Picture of rabbit figurines made of dough wearing red and yellow vests and carrying Chinese lanterns.

2023: Year of the Rabbit

A symbol of fertility in Chinese, European and some American cultures, here are some famous rabbits in pop culture.
Culture8 hours ago
