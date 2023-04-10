Louisville shooting: 4 killed and 8 injured

Police say at least four people have been killed and several others were hospitalized after a shooting in the US city and the shooter was also dead.

Four people were killed and eight others wounded after a shooting at a bank in Louisville, in the US state of Kentucky, police said on Monday.

The shooter was also dead and appeared to be a former employee of the Old National Bank, Louisville Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey told reporters.

He said at least eight people were being treated for wounds, including two police officers. One officer and another of the wounded were in critical condition.

"We believe this is a lone gunman involved," Humphrey said.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, on the verge of tears, said he knew victims in the attack.

"I have a very close friend that didn't make it today," he said, "and one who's at the hospital that I hope is going to make it through."

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, who represents Kentucky, wrote on Twitter he was "devastated" by the news and offered "thoughts and prayers" the victims families and the city.

The FBI and ATF have also responded to the scene.

This a developing story and will be updated...

