  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Iraq: 20 years since US invasion
Xi in Moscow
London Metropolitan Police logo on the back of a police officer
The Metropolitan Police has welcomed the report and called for it "to be a catalyst for police reform"Image: Mateusz Slodkowski/Zumapress/picture alliance
Law and JusticeUnited Kingdom

London's Metropolitan Police slammed in report

50 minutes ago

A review into Britain's largest police force has found "institutional racism, sexism and homophobia" and has called for "radical reform."

https://p.dw.com/p/4OxkX

An independent review of London's Metropolitan Police has produced a number of damning findings including institutional racism, misogyny and homophobia.

The final 363-page report, which was released on Tuesday, found "systemic and fundamental problems" in the force which required "radical reform." 

What were some of the findings?

The review — conducted by Baroness Louise Casey — began in February 2022 and was completed in March 2023. It identified worrying trends present in the force.

"There is institutional racism, sexism and homophobia, inside the organization in terms of how officers and staff are treated, and outside the organization in terms of how communities are policed," the report said, adding that the force was "failing women and children."

Casey found that female officers and staff "routinely face sexism and misogyny."

The review added there was a defensive culture in the police which prevented it from grasping the scale of the problems if was facing. This was identified as a key challenge in fixing the force.

Funding cuts, along with the closure of local police stations, which effectively ended community policing, had also contributed to the situation the report found.

Casey said the Met must "change itself" and that it was not up to the public "to keep ourselves safe from the police. It is the police's job to keep us safe as the public." 

Why was the review commissioned?

The review was commissioned by then-police chief Cressida Dick in 2021, in the wake of the conviction and sentencing of Met police officer Wayne Couzens, for the rape and murder of Sarah Everard.

Other shocking cases have emerged since Everard's murder.

Former police officer David Carrick was given a life sentence last month for dozens of rapes and sexual assaults dating back to 2002.

Carrick served in the same armed unit as Couzens, responsible for protecting MPs and foreign diplomats.

Outrage after London police break up vigil – Charlotte Chelsom-Pill reports

How has the Met responded?

The Met said it "welcomed a report into its culture and standards and has called for it to be a catalyst for police reform."

Met Commissioner Mark Rowley — Britain's most senior police officer — told reporters: "We have let people down and I repeat the apology I gave in my first weeks to Londoners and our own people in the Met. I am sorry."

"It (the report) generates a whole series of emotions: anger, frustration, embarrassment... But most of all, it generates resolve," Rowley said.

Rowley also said that the report needed to "lead to meaningful change" and stressed "if it only leads to pillory and blame of the exceptional majority of officers then only criminals will benefit." 

kb/jsi (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa)

 

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A man along with a youth use a satellite dish to move children across a flooded area after heavy monsoon rainfalls

UN: Climate action needs 'quantum leap' to save 1.5C goal

Climate15 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Alaa Abdel-Fattah

Egypt: New push to free activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah

Egypt: New push to free activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah

PoliticsMarch 18, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

The Taiwanese embassy in Tegucigalpa, Honduras

Taiwan fears loss of diplomatic allies in Latin America

Taiwan fears loss of diplomatic allies in Latin America

Politics14 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Japan | deutsch-japanische Regierungskonsultationen in Tokio

Germany and Japan underline mutual interests in Tokyo

Germany and Japan underline mutual interests in Tokyo

PoliticsMarch 18, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Group of women, men and children seen sitting and standing behind a long table

Well integrated: Ukrainian refugees in the Czech Republic

Well integrated: Ukrainian refugees in the Czech Republic

SocietyMarch 19, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Smoke covers the Presidential Palace compound in Baghdad, 21 March 2003, during a massive US-led air raid on the Iraqi capital.

20 years since US-led invasion of Iraq

20 years since US-led invasion of Iraq

Conflicts8 hours ago02:24 min
More from Middle East

North America

A US flag in front of an advertising poster for a Mercedes-Benz car.

Is German industry migrating to the US?

Is German industry migrating to the US?

BusinessMarch 18, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

BG Erdbeben Ecuador

Strong Ecuador earthquake leaves trail of destruction

Strong Ecuador earthquake leaves trail of destruction

Catastrophe15 hours ago6 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage