London's Gatwick Airport closed due to drones over airfield

Two drones flying over London's Gatwick Airport suspended flights on Thursday. The airport's runway was closed after multiple sightings on Wednesday evening. It was reopened at 3 a.m. (03:00 UTC) on Thursday, but another sighting 45 minutes later led to its closing again.

As a result, planes were unable to depart, while a number of flights scheduled to land were diverted to other airports.

In a statement, Gatwick Airport apologized to passengers for the disruption. "We advise anyone flying from Gatwick or collecting someone from the airport on Thursday 20th December, to check the status of their flight," the statement read. The message was posted on the airport's Twitter account.

Gatwick Airport said the incident was being investigated by police and that an update would be issued once authorities had "suitable reassurance that it is appropriate to re-open the runway."

Chris Woodroofe, Gatwick's chief operating officer, said the shutdown had affected roughly 10,000 people by Thursday morning, including 2,000 whose planes were not allowed to take off, 2,000 who were unable to leave their points of origin and 6,000 who were diverted to other airports in Britain and Europe.

A growing problem

In July 2018, the UK made it illegal to fly a drone within 1 kilometer (0.6 miles) of an airport, in an effort to tackle the issue.

The number of near misses between private drones and aircraft more than tripled between 2015 and 2017. Some 92 incidents recorded 2017, while 117 took place so far this year, according to the UK Airprox Board.

"Even two kilograms of metal and plastic, including the battery, hitting an aircraft windscreen or engine or a helicopter tail rotor, could be catastrophic," Rob Hunter, head of flight safety at the British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA), said in a recent statement.

In October, an unmanned device "put 130 lives at risk" after nearly hitting an aircraft that was approaching the airport, BALPA said.

Thursday's closing comes ahead of the busy Christmas season. Gatwick, Britain's second-busiest airport after Heathrow - Europe's biggest airport - is expecting a "record-breaking" 2.9 million passengers during the holidays.

jcg/ng (Reuters, dpa, AP)

