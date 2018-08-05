 Locarno during the film festival | Euromaxx extra tour | DW | 06.08.2018

Locarno during the film festival

Locarno on Lago Maggiore looks and feels more like Italy than Switzerland. Every summer, the little town hosts an internationally known film festival. Every summer Locarno becomes a vast open-air cinema.  

Euromaxx - Highlights of the Week

In this edition: We visit dream islands in the Caribbean with European flair, take a look at Count Dracula's lair in Romania, enjoy a summer salad and explore Europe by train. 

Euromaxx Stockfischsalat (DW)

The perfect summer dish

The Catalans love it: salt cod salad. It's made with shredded salt cod, onions, tomatoes, and black olives. In Spain it's known as Esqueixada: a traditional dish with cult status. 

Euromaxx Ivan Miranda (DW)

The crazy inventor

Ivan Miranda is full of ideas: the Spaniard creates all kinds of contraptions using a 3D printer and presents them on YouTube. Even when things go wrong! And his subscribers love him for it. 

Euromaxx Interrail Gewinner (DW)

Exploring Europe for free!

The European Commission has granted 15,000 teenagers free train tickets to explore the continent. It hopes this will foster a greater sense of European identity. 