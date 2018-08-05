Locarno during the film festival

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Locarno on Lago Maggiore looks and feels more like Italy than Switzerland. Every summer, the little town hosts an internationally known film festival. Every summer Locarno becomes a vast open-air cinema.
The renowned festival on Lake Maggiore takes place for the last time under the direction of Carlo Chatrian, who has curated a humor-filled program for 2018. German films are contenders in Locarno's various competitions.
With the Locarno Festival in full swing, it's Chatrian's last season as artistic director before he moves on to the Berlinale. After six years, what does he think about the art of curating a festival?
Von Trotta is one of a few German filmmakers who attended the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, where her film Searching for Ingmar Bergman was first screened. She told DW how the homage to the Swedish director came about.
In this edition: We visit dream islands in the Caribbean with European flair, take a look at Count Dracula's lair in Romania, enjoy a summer salad and explore Europe by train.
The Catalans love it: salt cod salad. It's made with shredded salt cod, onions, tomatoes, and black olives. In Spain it's known as Esqueixada: a traditional dish with cult status.
Ivan Miranda is full of ideas: the Spaniard creates all kinds of contraptions using a 3D printer and presents them on YouTube. Even when things go wrong! And his subscribers love him for it.
The European Commission has granted 15,000 teenagers free train tickets to explore the continent. It hopes this will foster a greater sense of European identity.
