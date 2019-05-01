 Live Europa League: Eintracht Frankfurt host Chelsea | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 02.05.2019

Sports

Live Europa League: Eintracht Frankfurt host Chelsea

Against all the odds, the Bundesliga team have made the Europa League semifinals. Between them and a spot in the final stands a Premier League giant and the tournament favorites. Follow live updates here!

Fußball UEFA Europa League | Eintracht Frankfurt - Benfica Lissabon | Fans (Imago Images/Jan Huebner/Ulrich)

+++ Please refresh (F5) for the latest +++

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Chelsea

18:59 Frankfurt's sporting director Fredi Bobic is quoted as saying in the prematch program as saying the following: "To everyone hoping to secure Champions League football next season, I would say this: We are already playing Champions League... This is the highest level of European football."

Bobic isn't wrong. Have a look at the teams Frankfurt have beaten to get to this stage. There are quite a lot of big names:

Group stage:

Marseille (a) 2-1 win
Lazio (h) 4-1 win
Apollon (h) 2-0 win
Apollon (a) 3-2 win
Marseille (h) 4-0 win
Lazio (a) 2-1 win

Round of 32:

Shakhtar (a) 2-2 draw
Shakhtar (h) 4-1 win

Round of 16:

Inter Milan (h) 0-0 draw
Inter Milan (a) 1-0 win

Quaterfinals:

Benfica (a) 4-2 loss
Benfica (h) 2-0 win

18:34 The calm before the storm. Frankfurt's stadium looks empty now, but I think it'll look a little different later on tonight.

18:20 Matt Ford is in Frankfurt for us tonight. Be sure to follow him for the latest updates from the city, the fans and of course, the game itself.

18:10 If you're still undecided on Frankfurt, we're here to help. Check out this thread on Twitter as to the numerous reasons to cheer for the Bundesliga side tonight.

18:06 What is so special about this Frankfurt team? It's a team not of superstars, but of shooting stars. It's a unique group, and the connection between the fans and the club is pretty special. This week, head coach Adi Hütter admitted as much - see the tweet below.

18:03 Good evening! It's hard to believe that tonight, Eintracht Frankfurt are playing the first leg of a European semifinal. This team, who lost Niko Kovac after winning the German Cup and appeared set for a tough season, has upset the odds to face Chelsea for a spot in the Europa League final. In the Bundesliga, they still have every chance of finishing in the top four. What a season it has been, and just how great a season will be decided in the weeks ahead. The final chapter of the adventure starts tonight.

Related content

Fußball Choreografie Frankfurt United Colors of Frankfurt

Diversity 'part of Eintracht Frankfurt’s DNA' 01.05.2019

While Chelsea fans have recently been caught singing racist songs, Eintracht Frankfurt’s fans have stood against discrimination, just like their president. The two sides meet in the Europa League semifinal on Thursday.

Fußball UEFA Europa League | Eintracht Frankfurt - Benfica Lissabon

Eintracht Frankfurt, a perfectly balanced club 18.04.2019

After years of instability, Eintracht Frankfurt are enjoying a magical season in both the Bundesliga and in Europe. DW’s Felix Tamsut describes another magical night at the Waldstadion, and explains what’s behind it.

Fußball Bundesliga - Eintracht Frankfurt vs Augsburg

Eintracht Frankfurt caught between fatigue and fate 17.04.2019

Things have gone better than anybody could have expected for Eintracht Frankfurt this season. Having lost two matches in a row for the first time since August, though has the Eagles' energy – and luck – finally run out?

