Live Europa League: Eintracht Frankfurt host Chelsea

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Chelsea

18:59 Frankfurt's sporting director Fredi Bobic is quoted as saying in the prematch program as saying the following: "To everyone hoping to secure Champions League football next season, I would say this: We are already playing Champions League... This is the highest level of European football."

Bobic isn't wrong. Have a look at the teams Frankfurt have beaten to get to this stage. There are quite a lot of big names:

Group stage:

Marseille (a) 2-1 win

Lazio (h) 4-1 win

Apollon (h) 2-0 win

Apollon (a) 3-2 win

Marseille (h) 4-0 win

Lazio (a) 2-1 win

Round of 32:

Shakhtar (a) 2-2 draw

Shakhtar (h) 4-1 win

Round of 16:

Inter Milan (h) 0-0 draw

Inter Milan (a) 1-0 win

Quaterfinals:

Benfica (a) 4-2 loss

Benfica (h) 2-0 win

18:34 The calm before the storm. Frankfurt's stadium looks empty now, but I think it'll look a little different later on tonight.

18:20 Matt Ford is in Frankfurt for us tonight. Be sure to follow him for the latest updates from the city, the fans and of course, the game itself.

18:10 If you're still undecided on Frankfurt, we're here to help. Check out this thread on Twitter as to the numerous reasons to cheer for the Bundesliga side tonight.

18:06 What is so special about this Frankfurt team? It's a team not of superstars, but of shooting stars. It's a unique group, and the connection between the fans and the club is pretty special. This week, head coach Adi Hütter admitted as much - see the tweet below.

18:03 Good evening! It's hard to believe that tonight, Eintracht Frankfurt are playing the first leg of a European semifinal. This team, who lost Niko Kovac after winning the German Cup and appeared set for a tough season, has upset the odds to face Chelsea for a spot in the Europa League final. In the Bundesliga, they still have every chance of finishing in the top four. What a season it has been, and just how great a season will be decided in the weeks ahead. The final chapter of the adventure starts tonight.