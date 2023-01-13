  1. Skip to content
Lisa Marie Presley headshot in black and white
Lisa Marie Presley has passed away aged 54Image: Jimmy Morris/dpa/picture alliance
MusicUnited States of America

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, dies at 54

34 minutes ago

The singer was rushed to a hospital hours before her death. She had attended the Golden Globes ceremony on Tuesday to celebrate Austin Butler's award for playing her father in the film Elvis.

https://p.dw.com/p/4M6gN

Lisa Marie Presley — the only child of Elvis Presley — has died on Thursday, hours after she was hospitalized. She was 54.

Presley was a singer-songwriter in her own right and also contributed to several charitable causes.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," her mother, Priscilla Presley, said in a statement.

"She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known."

Presley rushed to hospital

A spokesperson for Los Angeles emergency services said paramedics were dispatched to Presley's Calabasas home on Thursday morning following a report of a woman in cardiac arrest.

Paramedics then performed CPR and "determined the patient had signs of life" before rushing her to hospital.

More to follow...

zc/fb (AP, Reuters)

