 Libya: UN-backed government claims victory in siege of Tripoli | News | DW | 04.06.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Libya: UN-backed government claims victory in siege of Tripoli

The Government of National Accord says its "heroic forces" have regained full control of Tripoli from eastern strongman Khalifa Haftar's troops. They have now vowed to take the rest of the country.

Fighters of Libya's UN-backed government are seen at an airport in the south of Tripoli,

Forces loyal to the UN-backed government announced on Thursday an end to the siege of the Libyan capital Tripoli.

"In these historic moments, we announce that all municipal boundaries of Tripoli have been liberated," said Mohamad Gnounou, a spokesman for forces supporting the UN-backed government.

Last year, general-turned-warlord Khalifa Haftar launched a successful offensive to capture the capital. While his forces managed to secure key victories, including the capture of Tripoli's international airport, he stopped short of occupying the city.

However, over the past month, pro-government forces have managed to clear our Haftar's forces, including recapturing the strategic international airport on the outskirts of Tripoli. Turkish drones played a crucial role in repelling Haftar's forces in recent weeks.

More to follow...

ls/rt (AP, Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up to receive it directly here.

Related content

Libyen Haftar Truppen Angriff Mitiga Airport in Tripolis

Libya: Pro-government forces capture Tripoli airport 04.06.2020

Forces loyal to the UN-backed government have scored a series of victories against Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar with the help of Turkish drones. UN officials said warring parties have now agreed to ceasefire talks.

Libyen Russiche Kampfjets

Russia expands war presence in Libya 29.05.2020

The US has identified over a dozen Russia warplanes in Libya, marking Moscow's first direct venture into the North African country. Experts say it is part of a larger Russian plan to expand its influence in the region.

Libyen Regierungssoldaten

Germany exports millions in arms to Libya war belligerents, despite embargo 17.05.2020

Despite supporting an embargo, Germany has exported €330 million in weapons to countries involved in the war in Libya. The conflict has escalated since Khalifa Haftar's forces seized Tripoli.

Advertisement