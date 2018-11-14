 Levi′s, Wrangler vow to end rape culture in factories | News | DW | 16.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Levi's, Wrangler vow to end rape culture in factories

An investigation into denim manufacturing centers in Africa has unveiled systemic sexual abuse by local and foreign managers. Female garment workers suffered abuse, harassment, and retaliation if they spoke up.

Levi jeans

A labor rights group has uncovered widespread sexual abuse against female garment workers by managerial staff in Levi's, Wrangler, and The Children's Place factories in Lesotho.

The Worker Rights Consortium (WRC) reported on the violations after discovering that factory managers coerced women to have sex with them, threatening that the workers would lose their jobs if they objected.

The women also experienced other forms of sexual harassment and gender-based violence on a regular basis.

The abuse took place across three factories making jeans for the US brands, owned by Taiwan-based international jeans manufacturer, Nien Hsing Textile.

"All of the women in my department have slept with the supervisor. For the women, this is about survival and nothing else," WRC quoted one female worker as saying. "If you say no, you won't get the job, or your contract will not be renewed."

Map of Lesotho

Lesotho is a mountainous landlocked country encircled entirely by South Africa whose formal economy is significantly based on the garment industry

Local economy based on exporting jeans

The report detailed abuses at factories in Lesotho, a mountainous landlocked country entirely enclosed by South Africa. While most of the female garment workers there are Lesothan, some managers at the factories also come from abroad. The witnesses said both local and foreign managers committed sexual abuse.

The Global Fund for Women reports that 80% of garment makers around the globe are women.

In Lesotho, garment manufacturing, with a focus on denim for export, has been the largest formal sector employer in the last thirty years.

WRC began to investigate the factories after several sources informed the body that the workers who sew, wash, sand, and add rivets to the blue jeans and other clothing were being abused by factory staff.

Read more: The hidden cost of fast fashion

Bosses, co-workers both among abusers

In dozens of interviews, the women described to the rights group the epidemic of abuse and harassment, from inappropriate touching, sexual demands, offensive sexual comments, to taking them home for sex.

The workers said that if they objected to the harassment, they faced discrimination and further abuse. According to the rights group, the factory managers also fought against union organizing.

Female workers also told investigators that in addition to the abuse from supervisors, their male colleagues were molesting them as well.

"Male workers like touching females in a way that is not appropriate," one woman said.

Read more: Tchibo calls on government to regulate garment industry

  • Cotton factory B&W photo by Jost Franko (Jost Franko )

    The cost of cheap clothes

    From rags to riches

    The idea of farming seems today more abstract than ever before. Jost Franko's latest photo essay brings this distant world back to our reality, in which the ridiculous price of garments is paid by workers living in dire conditions. Pictured here is a relative of Issa Gira (67) from Burkina Faso, who's been growing cotton for 30 years, but still earns less than a dollar a day.

  • Cotton farmers - B&W photo by Jost Franko (Jost Franko )

    The cost of cheap clothes

    Weight control

    After the crop is harvested, farmers just like these two in Burkina Faso have to bring the cotton to the collection centers in nearby villages. Just before the market day, farmers help each other press the cotton into a huge, hard mass so they're able to weigh their loads. "No one really cares about farming, the first part of the supply chain," says Franko.

  • People on container - B&W photo by Jost Franko (Jost Franko )

    The cost of cheap clothes

    The golden lining

    Cotton farming gives work to more than four million people in Burkina Faso, and it is its second-most-valuable resource after gold. Sofitex is one of the three companies in the country that buys cotton from farmers and provides loans to cultivators, and it exports around 540,000 tons of cotton annually. Local farmers are seen here loading cotton into one of the many Sofitex containers.

  • Garment worker carrying jeans - B&W photo by Jost Franko (Jost Franko )

    The cost of cheap clothes

    Work-life imbalance

    "Due to western cotton subsidies, which are creating a dumping effect, poor countries are in a huge loss," says Franko. In his opinion, the production of cotton and garments in third-world countries is just another form of colonialism. "Small workshops sometimes take subcontracted work for larger companies. The rent is expensive for most workers, so they sleep in the factories," he adds.

  • Dhaka factory, photo by Jost Franko (Jost Franko )

    The cost of cheap clothes

    A princess' dress or a cushion?

    In this photo, garment workers cut the textile in a factory in Dhaka, Bangladesh, the heart of the global cheap clothing industry. They earn 2.20 euros ($2.36) a day on average. Companies like H&M, Walt Disney or Lidl have their garments and home textile lines produced in the Dhaka region, which made the headlines in 2013 when the Rana Plaza sweatshop building collapsed, killing 1,129 workers.

  • Romanian textile workers B&W photo Jost Franko (Jost Franko )

    The cost of cheap clothes

    The other side of the EU

    "It's hard to talk about fair conditions even when it comes to expensive, high-fashion labels," Franko claims, describing this photo of Romanian garment workers. "The state of the garment factories in Romania is much better compared to most Asian and African countries, but wages are still extremely low, not exceeding 200 euros a month, which is worse than in China. And this is the EU!"

  • Containers B&W photo by Jost Franko (Jost Franko )

    The cost of cheap clothes

    Last season's styles

    Although the fashion industry has been stagnating trend-wise recently, which has made more styles trans-seasonal, more than 80 billion pieces of clothing are purchased every year worldwide. But the low quality and purchase cost make the clothes disposable. In the US alone, more than 15 million tons of used textile waste is generated annually.

  • London reatil store, B&W photo by Jost Franko (Jost Franko )

    The cost of cheap clothes

    Get the London look

    "The history of cotton is indeed a dark one, and in my eyes, the issues surrounding the cotton trade have never ended," states Franko. Although much has been written and spoken about the invisible and destructive line of the clothing industry, customers seem to be immune: "I guess it's easier to turn a blind eye to it. Those issues are structural, and don't have to do only with garments."

    Author: Jan Tomes


Manufacturers: We want women to feel 'empowered'

The world-famous clothing brands have responded to the revelations.

Levi Strauss & Co, Kondoor Brands, which owns Wrangler and Lee jeans, and The Children's Place, signed agreements to end sexual harassment in five factories in Lesotho.

The brands agreed to introduce supervision and enforcement for more than 10,000 workers in those factories.

Michael Kobori, vice president of sustainability at Levi Strauss & Co, said that after being notified of the WRC report, his company immediately informed Nien Hsing Textile "that this would not be tolerated" and that the company will "develop a corrective action plan."

The manufacturers released a joint statement saying they want all workers, particularly women, to feel "safe, valued and empowered." 

Watch video 06:54

Fast fashion and the flood of used clothes

Under a binding agreement signed by Nien Hsing Textile, five trade unions and two women's groups as well as an independent committee to deal with complaints will identify future violations and enforce remedies in accordance with Lesothan law.

Nien Hsing Textile will also provide independently-appointed civil society members access to its factories in order to interview workers and ensure managers don't retaliate against workers bringing complaints.

The companies are also funding a two-year program in collaboration with the US Agency for International Development to establish an independent investigative group where garment workers can express concerns.

Read more: Stern Center report urges minimum wages for Ethiopia's garment workers

Deal should act as a model for apparel industry

WRC's Senior Program Director, Rola Abimourched, said that the Lesotho agreements should serve as a model for the garment industry.

"Hopefully this is something others will see and build on, so we can collectively make an impact far beyond any single country," she said.

The companies also have manufacturing facilities in Mexico, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

mvb/kl (AP, Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Women still face legal discrimination in 155 countries

Female genital mutilation, domestic violence, patriarchal structures — the fight for women's rights is far from over. The director of the organisation Terre des Femmes weighs in on the current situation. (08.03.2018)  

How women are pushing back against rape culture in South Africa

South Africa's sexual offense statistics are alarming. A high-profile court case sparked a national debate about rape culture as well as the formation of a group that is fighting for justice for survivors. (06.06.2017)  

Tchibo calls on government to regulate garment industry

German company Tchibo doesn't just sell coffee — it's also a leading garment retailer. The firm has turned to Berlin for help in making sure that its suppliers overseas pay higher wages to workers. (04.04.2019)  

Stern Center report urges minimum wages for Ethiopia's garment workers

Ethiopia's rock-bottom labor costs have attracted companies making garments for some of the world's best-known brands. Labels include H&M, Tommy Hilfiger, JC Penney and Calvin Klein. (07.05.2019)  

Textile workers still unsafe years after Bangladesh, Pakistan factory disasters

More than five years since two fatal factory disasters in Bangladesh and Pakistan, the issue of workers' safety in South Asia remains unresolved. It becomes an even bigger issue when European companies are involved. (29.11.2018)  

The hidden human cost of fast fashion

As garment workers toil under exploitative working conditions, FEMNET works toward greater transparency in the fashion industry. Ahead of the German Sustainability Award, the NGO's director tells DW what must change. (07.12.2018)  

The cost of cheap clothes

Where do five-euro t-shirts come from? Slovenian photographer Jost Franko's latest series reveals the journey of low-priced garments from the cotton fields in Burkina Faso to the high-street shops in western Europe. (24.04.2017)  

WWW links

http://www.dw.com/en/newsletter-registration/a-15718229  

Audios and videos on the topic

Fast fashion and the flood of used clothes  

Related content

Textilindustrie in Kambodscha

EU to Cambodia: Fix human rights or face economic hardship 14.11.2018

Both Cambodia and Myanmar heavily depend on the European Union's duty and quota free trade agreement. But the European bloc believes it is time that these countries address human rights abuses. Ate Hoekstra reports.

Serbien Textilarbeiter

Expensive garments manufactured in Eastern Europe's cheap labor factories 12.11.2017

Western clothing brands benefit from low manufacturing costs in Eastern Europe, where laws are ignored and workers exploited. Local governments even support such industry practices.

Advertisement