Leica banned from Chinese social media after Tiananmen video
A Leica promotional video alluded to the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests, prompting an angry response from China just weeks ahead of the 30th anniversary. Leica has denied commissioning or sanctioning the video.
The word Leica has been banned on Chinese social media after the camera manufacturer posted an advert referencing the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests.
The German company released a five-minute dramatization showing various scenes of photographers. In one story arc, a photographer is pursued and harassed by Chinese police before appearing to take the iconic "tank man" photo, in which a protester blocks a convoy of tanks.
As the sun rises at Tiananmen Square, protesters build a 33 feet tall Goddess of Democracy statue out of foam and paper-mache over a metal armature. In the early morning of June 4, soldiers backed by tanks and armored cars toppled the statue which had stood directly facing the Mao portrait at the Forbidden City.
Remembering Tiananmen Square, 1989
Singing Police Woman
In the often tense days leading up to the Chinese government crackdown, local citizens often gave gifts to soldiers and police officials. Sometimes troops would sing patriotic songs with demonstrators. In this picture, a police woman sings out loud in Tiananmen Square a few days before troops retook control of the area and crushed the democratic movement.
Struggle
A woman is caught in the middle of a scuffle between pro-democracy protesters and People's Liberation Army soldiers near the Great Hall of The People on June 3, 1989, the day before one of the bloodiest military crackdowns of the 20th century. Later that night, the 38th army would open fire on unarmed civilians overtaking the occupied Tiananmen Square.
Captured Weapons
Thousands of protesters surround a bus with a display of captured weapons just days prior to the crackdown. During the government's enforcement of martial law, soldiers and the public performed a delicate dance of give and take. Sometimes protesters offered gifts to soldiers and sometimes troops withdrew.
Fight for Democracy
On the late evening of June 3, a group of protesters cornered an armored personnel carrier (APC) at the gates of the Great Hall of The People. It had just crashed through barricades of street dividers which the crowds had put up to stop the advance of military vehicles. At the same time, soldiers were preparing to open fire on the demonstrators a short distance away.
Burning APC
On the late evening of June 3, protestors set fire to an armored personnel carrier on the Chang'an Avenue near Tiananmen Square. The picture was the last image before photographer Jeff Widener was struck in the face by a stray protestor brick. Though he sustained a serious concussion, The Nikon F3 titanium camera absorbed the blow sparing his life.
The Crackdown
On June 4, a truck manned by People's Liberation Army troops patrol down the Chang'an Avenue in front of the Beijing Hotel the day after the bloody crackdown on student-led pro-democracy supporters. A similar truck full of soldiers had shot tourists standing in the lobby of the Beijing Hotel that day.
'Tank Man'
A lone man with shopping bags walks to the center of Beijing's Chang'an Avenue and temporarily stops the advance of Chinese tanks a day after the crackdown. Over two decades later, the fate of the man is still a mystery. The incident has come to symbolize the events at Tiananmen Square and is considered one of the most iconic images ever taken.
Dead Heroes
On June 5, a group of people at the Chang’an Avenue show a picture of dead protesters at a local morgue after being shot by Chinese soldiers of the 38th Army during the recapture of Tiananmen Square. The troops used expanding bullets which created larger wounds. At least 300 civilians were killed, according to Amnesty International.
Sweepers
The remains of a burned out bus on Beijing’s Chang’an Avenue as two women sweep up debris following the military crackdown. The demonstrations led to widespread burning of buses and military vehicles which left several soldiers dead or injured.
Guarding Mao
Soldiers and a tank stand guard in front of The Forbidden City and across from the occupied Tiananmen Square a few days after the riots.
Brothers in Arms
Associated Press photographers Jeff Widener (left) and Liu Heung Shing pose in front of Beijing's Forbidden City in late May 1989 just days before the Chinese government's military crackdown at Tiananmen Square.
Author: Jeff Widener
Comments blocked
The response on Chinese social media was largely critical, with the hashtag "Leica insulting China" trending on China's Twitter-like platform Weibo.
Censors soon stepped in to disable further comments and scrub the existing ones. Users were then banned from posting any messages with either the English or Chinese name for Leica. Attempts to do so were reportedly met with warnings the users were violating Chinese laws and Weibo community guidelines.
The video was also blocked.
The man behind the 'Tank Man' photo
Leica spokeswoman Emily Anderson told Hong Kong's South China Morning Post the spot was not officially sanctioned or commissioned by Leica.
"Leica Camera AG must therefore distance itself from the content shown in the video and regrets any misunderstandings or false conclusions that may have been drawn," it quoted her as saying. The video was taken down from official channels, but uploaded again by upset Chinese Youtube users.
Brazilian ad agency F/Nazca Saatchi & Saatchi, who have worked extensively with Leica in the past, produced the video, originally sharing it with a tweet in Portuguese that said: "Inspired by the stories of photographers who spare no effort so that everyone can witness reality, Leica pays tribute to these brave professionals."
Leica works closely with Chinese telecommunications firm Huawei, producing the optics for its flagship smartphones.
Protest images: From Baton Rouge to John and Yoko's bed
Standing tall
This photo is a stark symbol of the peaceful Black Lives Matter protests in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Fearless, wearing a long sundress, the 28-year-old New Yorker Ieshia Evans stands in the middle of the street, facing a group of heavily armed police officers. The photographer Jonathan Bachman was in the right place at the right time to take this picture.
Tank man standoff
Shopping bag in hand, an unidentified man stood in the path of tanks on Beijing's Tiananmen Square in June 1989, just a day after the Chinese military had used force to quash the protests. The lone protester later became known as Tank Man, the Unknown Protester and the Unknown Rebel.
Flower child
In October 1967, 17-year-old Jan Rose Kasmir presented a chrysanthemum to the soldiers facing her in an anti-Vietnam War protest in Washington, DC. "These were just young men," Kasmir said in an interview years later. "They could have been my date, they could have been my brother. And they were also victims of this whole thing."
Civil disobedience
In downtown Montgomery in December 1955, Rosa Parks was asked to give up her seat as the bus she was riding filled up. She refused. "It was not that day or bus in particular," Parks said later. "I just wanted to be free, like everybody else," She was arrested. A citywide bus boycott lasted for more than a year - until the Supreme Court ruled that segregation on buses was illegal.
Promoting peace
John Lennon and Yoko Ono held two nonviolent protest performances that lasted a week each, their famous 1969 bed-ins for peace in Amsterdam and in Montreal, Quebec. They invited the press and gave interviews about their protests against the Vietnam War.
Caught in the middle
On January 25, 2014, in Kyiv, an Orthodox priest said a prayer between lines of police and demonstrators. Ukraine's anti-government protests spread beyond the capital, with many people demanding that the country seek better relations with the European Union.
Viral video
A police officer used pepper spray on Occupy demonstrators cowering on the ground at the University of California, Davis in 2011. The students were peacefully protesting a rise in tuition. John Pike lost his job, and the protesters received a settlement.
Woman in red
Endlessly shared on social media, the photo turned Ceyda Sungur in her bright red summer dress into a symbol of the anti-government Gezi Park protests in May 2013 after a riot policeman turned on her with a can of tear gas.