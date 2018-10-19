 Leica banned from Chinese social media after Tiananmen video | News | DW | 19.04.2019

News

Leica banned from Chinese social media after Tiananmen video

A Leica promotional video alluded to the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests, prompting an angry response from China just weeks ahead of the 30th anniversary. Leica has denied commissioning or sanctioning the video.

Web Film Leica: The Hunt Still (Leica/Stink Films)

The word Leica has been banned on Chinese social media after the camera manufacturer posted an advert referencing the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests.

The German company released a five-minute dramatization showing various scenes of photographers. In one story arc, a photographer is pursued and harassed by Chinese police before appearing to take the iconic "tank man" photo, in which a protester blocks a convoy of tanks.

The Chinese government is incredibly sensitive to any references to the 1989 protests, in which government forces slaughtered anywhere from several hundred to 10,000 civilians.

Tiananmen anniversary — keeping the memory of the massacre alive

    Remembering Tiananmen Square, 1989

    Goddess of Democracy

    As the sun rises at Tiananmen Square, protesters build a 33 feet tall Goddess of Democracy statue out of foam and paper-mache over a metal armature. In the early morning of June 4, soldiers backed by tanks and armored cars toppled the statue which had stood directly facing the Mao portrait at the Forbidden City.

    Remembering Tiananmen Square, 1989

    Singing Police Woman

    In the often tense days leading up to the Chinese government crackdown, local citizens often gave gifts to soldiers and police officials. Sometimes troops would sing patriotic songs with demonstrators. In this picture, a police woman sings out loud in Tiananmen Square a few days before troops retook control of the area and crushed the democratic movement.

    Remembering Tiananmen Square, 1989

    Struggle

    A woman is caught in the middle of a scuffle between pro-democracy protesters and People's Liberation Army soldiers near the Great Hall of The People on June 3, 1989, the day before one of the bloodiest military crackdowns of the 20th century. Later that night, the 38th army would open fire on unarmed civilians overtaking the occupied Tiananmen Square.

    Remembering Tiananmen Square, 1989

    Captured Weapons

    Thousands of protesters surround a bus with a display of captured weapons just days prior to the crackdown. During the government's enforcement of martial law, soldiers and the public performed a delicate dance of give and take. Sometimes protesters offered gifts to soldiers and sometimes troops withdrew.

    Remembering Tiananmen Square, 1989

    Fight for Democracy

    On the late evening of June 3, a group of protesters cornered an armored personnel carrier (APC) at the gates of the Great Hall of The People. It had just crashed through barricades of street dividers which the crowds had put up to stop the advance of military vehicles. At the same time, soldiers were preparing to open fire on the demonstrators a short distance away.

    Remembering Tiananmen Square, 1989

    Burning APC

    On the late evening of June 3, protestors set fire to an armored personnel carrier on the Chang'an Avenue near Tiananmen Square. The picture was the last image before photographer Jeff Widener was struck in the face by a stray protestor brick. Though he sustained a serious concussion, The Nikon F3 titanium camera absorbed the blow sparing his life.

    Remembering Tiananmen Square, 1989

    The Crackdown

    On June 4, a truck manned by People's Liberation Army troops patrol down the Chang'an Avenue in front of the Beijing Hotel the day after the bloody crackdown on student-led pro-democracy supporters. A similar truck full of soldiers had shot tourists standing in the lobby of the Beijing Hotel that day.

    Remembering Tiananmen Square, 1989

    'Tank Man'

    A lone man with shopping bags walks to the center of Beijing's Chang'an Avenue and temporarily stops the advance of Chinese tanks a day after the crackdown. Over two decades later, the fate of the man is still a mystery. The incident has come to symbolize the events at Tiananmen Square and is considered one of the most iconic images ever taken.

    Remembering Tiananmen Square, 1989

    Dead Heroes

    On June 5, a group of people at the Chang’an Avenue show a picture of dead protesters at a local morgue after being shot by Chinese soldiers of the 38th Army during the recapture of Tiananmen Square. The troops used expanding bullets which created larger wounds. At least 300 civilians were killed, according to Amnesty International.

    Remembering Tiananmen Square, 1989

    Sweepers

    The remains of a burned out bus on Beijing’s Chang’an Avenue as two women sweep up debris following the military crackdown. The demonstrations led to widespread burning of buses and military vehicles which left several soldiers dead or injured.

    Remembering Tiananmen Square, 1989

    Guarding Mao

    Soldiers and a tank stand guard in front of The Forbidden City and across from the occupied Tiananmen Square a few days after the riots.

    Remembering Tiananmen Square, 1989

    Brothers in Arms

    Associated Press photographers Jeff Widener (left) and Liu Heung Shing pose in front of Beijing's Forbidden City in late May 1989 just days before the Chinese government's military crackdown at Tiananmen Square.

    Author: Jeff Widener


Comments blocked

The response on Chinese social media was largely critical, with the hashtag "Leica insulting China" trending on China's Twitter-like platform Weibo.

Censors soon stepped in to disable further comments and scrub the existing ones. Users were then banned from posting any messages with either the English or Chinese name for Leica. Attempts to do so were reportedly met with warnings the users were violating Chinese laws and Weibo community guidelines.

The video was also blocked.

Watch video 03:09

The man behind the 'Tank Man' photo

 

Leica spokeswoman Emily Anderson told Hong Kong's South China Morning Post the spot was not officially sanctioned or commissioned by Leica.

"Leica Camera AG must therefore distance itself from the content shown in the video and regrets any misunderstandings or false conclusions that may have been drawn," it quoted her as saying. The video was taken down from official channels, but uploaded again by upset Chinese Youtube users.

Brazilian ad agency F/Nazca Saatchi & Saatchi, who have worked extensively with Leica in the past, produced the video, originally sharing it with a tweet in Portuguese that said: "Inspired by the stories of photographers who spare no effort so that everyone can witness reality, Leica pays tribute to these brave professionals."

Leica works closely with Chinese telecommunications firm Huawei, producing the optics for its flagship smartphones.

aw/msh (Reuters)

