Lebanon: Unrest continues for second night, including gunfire

Violent clashes broke out late Monday between supporters of Lebanon's former prime minister, Saad Hariri, and Shiite groups Hezbollah and Amal, state news agency NNA reported.

Shots were fired during the face-off between the rival groups in Beirut as the streets were filled for a second day of civil unrest. So far, there have been no reports of injuries.

A political crisis engulfing the Middle Eastern country sparked the relatively peaceful protests in mid-October, but people soon began venting their anger at the ruling elite. Lebanon's economy is in its most critical state since the country's 15-year civil war came to an end in 1990.

Hezbollah, Amal join forces

In the southern town of Tyre, supporters of Hezbollah and Amal ripped up protest tents and set them alight, causing security forces to take action by firing gunshots into the air, according to media reports.

The two groups had an influence on the coalition government led by Hariri, who announced his resignation last month, shortly after the unrest began on October 17. They had both opposed Hariri's decision to quit.

In a statement, Hariri's Future Movement warned its supporters to refrain from protesting and to stay away from large gatherings to "avoid being dragged into any provocation intended to ignite strife."

