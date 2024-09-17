Lebanon: 8 killed, thousands injured in pagers' explosion

The handheld pagers exploded in Beirut's suburbs and other parts of the country. Hezbollah said two of its members were killed, while the Lebanese Health Ministry put the death toll at 8.

Pagers exploded in different parts of Lebanon on Tuesday, killing eight people and injuring 2750 others, the Health Ministry said.

Hezbollah had said that three people were killed, including two of its members and a girl.

The Lebanese militant group and major political party said it was investigating the cause of the blast. It did not directly accuse Israel of involvement.

Unconfirmed reports circulated that Israel had targeted the communications devices and was behind the detonations.

There have been near-daily cross-border exchanges between Israel and Hezbollah fighters since Hamas attacked southern Israel on October 7, triggering war in the Gaza Strip.

What we know so far

A Hezbollah official told the Associated Press news agency that at least 150 people, including members of the group, were wounded in different parts of Lebanon when the pagers they were carrying exploded. The official, who spoke to AP on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media, said the explosions were the result of "a security operation that targeted the devices."

"The enemy [Israel] stands behind this security incident," the official said, without elaborating. He added that the new pagers that Hezbollah members were carrying had lithium batteries that apparently exploded.

According to DPA, the Bahman hospital in Beirut, Lebanon's capital, received more than 100 people. Some were said to be in critical condition.

The Lebanese Health Ministry urged all hospitals across Lebanon to be on alert. It also advised people to stay clear of devices that might pose a threat.

Israel strikes Hezbollah targets in 'self-defense act' To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"The Ministry requests all citizens who own wireless communications devices to stay away from them until the truth of what is happening is revealed," the ministry said in a statement.

Iran's Mehr news agency reported that the Iranian ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, was among those injured.

Hezbollah is considered a terrorist organization by the US, Germany and several Sunni Arab countries, while the EU lists its armed wing as a terrorist group. It also operates as a major political party within Lebanon.

rc/rmt (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)