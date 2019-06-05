Leaders pay respects to D-Day soldiers in Portsmouth

Leaders from 16 nations, including the United States and Germany, are meeting in the UK naval base of Portsmouth to mark the 75 years since D-Day. The ceremony on Wednesday will also involve some 300 surviving veterans of the 1944 Normandy landings.

US President Donald Trump is expected to pay his respects in Portsmouth before heading to Ireland to continue his European tour. At a news conference on Tuesday, he honored "the heroes who laid down their lives to rescue civilization itself."

"The bonds of friendship forged here and sealed in blood on those hallowed beaches will endure forever," he said.

The US leader had arrived to the UK on Monday and met the UK Prime Minister Theresa May and the British Queen Elizabeth earlier this week. Trump and his wife Melania also toured the Churchill War Rooms, the UK government's underground command center during WWII.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and French President Emmanuel Macron will also attend the event in Portsmouth which would be hosted by May and the British queen.

UK troops stage drills

The D-Day attack on German occupying troops in northern France remains the biggest amphibious assault in history, with some 156,000 soldiers from the US, the UK, and other nations taking part. With most German troops heavily engaged by Soviet forces in the east, "Operation Overlord" helped turned the tide and bring down Adolf Hitler's Nazi regime.

Remembering liberation Battle of Hürtgen Forest US forces fought several fierce battles against the German Wehrmacht in Hürtigen Forest near Aachen. Lasting several months from fall 1944 until early 1945, the battles would also be remembered as some of the longest and most significant fought on German soil. Hürtigen Forest is now part of the "Liberation Route Europe," a remembrance trail along the advance of the Western Allied forces.

Remembering liberation Bridge at Remagen Surprised it was still standing, US forces captured the railway bridge at Remagen, south of Cologne, on March 7, 1945. Thousands of US soldiers were able to cross the Rhine for the first time in what became known as the "Miracle of Remagen." German bombing runs eventually led to the bridge’s collapse 10 days after it was captured. Today there is a peace museum in the remains of the bridge towers.

Remembering liberation Reichswald Forest War Cemetery While the US forces generally transported their fallen soldiers back to America, the British soldiers who died found their final resting place in 15 cemeteries in Germany. The biggest of these is the Commonwealth War Cemetery in Reichswald, close to the Dutch border. Amongst the 7,654 dead there are some 4,000 pilots and crews of fighter planes, of whom many were Canadian.

Remembering liberation Seelow Heights Memorial In the east, the Soviet Red Army launched the last big offensive on April 16, 1945. The Battle of the Seelow Heights began at dawn with bombardments to aid the push towards Berlin. Some 900,000 Soviet soldiers faced 90,000 Wehrmacht soldiers. The largest World War II battle on German soil - as well as the thousands of dead that resulted from it - are commemorated by the memorial there today.

Remembering liberation Elbe Day in Torgau Soviet and US forces meet for the first time on German soil in Torgau on the Elbe River on April 25, 1945. The event effectively closed the gap between Eastern and Western fronts. The war's end moved within reach and the soldiers' handshake in Torgau became an iconic image. The meeting of Allied troops is remembered in the Saxon town every year on Elbe Day.

Remembering liberation German-Russian Museum Berlin-Karlshorst German armed forces signed the unconditional surrender in the night of May 8-9, 1945, in the officers' mess in Berlin-Karlhorst. Today the original Act of Surrender, which was written in English, German and Russian, is the main feature in the museum's surrender room. Another permanent exhibition focuses on the Nazi war of annihilation against the Soviet Union, which began in 1941.

Remembering liberation Soviet War Memorial in Treptower Park The sheer size of the memorial in Treptower Park is impressive. The memorial, including the military cemetery, covers an area of some 100,000 square meters. It was built after the Second World War to commemorate the Red Army soldiers who fell in the Battle of Berlin. A pair of stylized Soviet flags made of red granite serves as the portal to the memorial.

Remembering liberation Potsdam conference in Cecilienhof Palace After Nazi Germany's surrender, the heads of government from the three main Allied forces met at Cecilienhof Palace in Potsdam in the summer of 1945. Joseph Stalin, Harry S. Truman and Winston Churchill led the delegations at what became known as the Potsdam Conference, called to establish post-war order in Europe. It ultimately decided on the division of Germany into four occupation zones.

Remembering liberation Allied Museum Berlin was also divided into four sectors. The district Zehlendorf became the American sector. Here the former US Army cinema "Outpost" has been turned into part of the Allied Museum. It documents the political history and the military commitments of the Western Allies in Berlin - detailing the occupation of West Berlin in 1945, the airlift to the city and the withdrawal of US troops in 1994.

Remembering liberation Schönhausen Palace in Berlin This Prussian Baroque palace was the location of the "Two Plus Four Agreement" talks in 1990 among both Germanys and the powers that occupied Germany at the end of the war: the USA, Great Britain, France and the Soviet Union. The four powers renounced all rights they held in Germany, paving the way for German Unification. Several plaques commemorate that this is where World War II finally ended. Author: Frederike Müller (sc)



On Wednesday, modern-day UK troops will stage maneuvers in Portsmouth involving some 4,000 personnel, 26 military aircraft and 11 British naval vessels.

Ahead of the commemoration, the 16 nations represented at the event pledged to "work together as allies and friends."

"Over the last 75 years, our nations have stood up for peace in Europe and globally, for democracy, tolerance and the rule of law," they said in a statement, vowing to defend those values. "In this way, we salute the surviving veterans of D-Day and we honor the memories of those who came before us."

D-Day: Allies storm the Atlantic Wall Day of reckoning The Normandy invasion is known historically as D-Day, but it remains unclear what exactly the "D" means. Whether it's simply a signifier for "Day," or it means "Decision," one thing is for certain. It was the beginning of one of the most significant battles in military history.

D-Day: Allies storm the Atlantic Wall Operation Overlord The five sectors of the 80-kilometer (50-mile) stretch of Normandy coast where the landings happened were all given different names: Utah, Omaha, Gold, Sword, and Juno. Apart from the US, 13 other nations were involved in the invasion. Troop contingents were provided by the Americans, British, Polish, Canadians, French, Greeks, Czechs and Australians.

D-Day: Allies storm the Atlantic Wall Commander in charge The commander of the Allied forces in northern Europe was General Dwight Eisenhower, who would go on to become the 34th president of the United States. A few months prior to D-Day, Eisenhower had successfully led landings in Sicily and mainland Italy.

D-Day: Allies storm the Atlantic Wall Far-reaching weather report Just before the planned start of Operation Overlord on June 5, storms broke over Normandy, forcing Allied commanders to push the invasion back a day. The largest amphibious landings in military history got underway on June 6. The weather was not ideal, but allies feared Germans would learn of their plans if the delay continued.

D-Day: Allies storm the Atlantic Wall Death commando Around 156,000 soldiers reached land on D-Day. On five different locations on the beach, they stormed the "Atlantic Wall," where German Wehrmacht soldiers were perched in fortifications that had been built in anticipation of an assault. The allied troops were forced to run unprotected, first through water and then onto the beach, all the while under German fire.

D-Day: Allies storm the Atlantic Wall Paratroopers Before the D-Day Invasion began, paratroopers had touched ground early on June 6 in a bid to secure key positions behind the Atlantic Wall. The troopers were camouflaged (shown here); they also used war paint and Mohawks to frighten the enemy.

D-Day: Allies storm the Atlantic Wall Aerial and naval assault At first, the beaches of Normandy were bombed from the air by the Allies. After the beach had been secured, over 1,000 warships and some 4,200 landing crafts converged on the coast. Further reinforcement was provided by thousands of planes and tanks.

D-Day: Allies storm the Atlantic Wall Nifty maneuver One of the reasons why "Operation Overlord" was so successful was that the German military command simply wasn't expecting it - at least not in Normandy. The Allies duped the Nazis into thinking they would land at Calais, near the Belgian border, and at a date later than June 6.

D-Day: Allies storm the Atlantic Wall Nazis on vacation Many leading NS officers had absolutely no idea D-Day was going to happen when it did. Field Marshall Erwin Rommel, for instance, was celebrating his wife's 50th birthday in the south of Germany when the invasion started. (Pictured above: Wehrmacht divisions at Normandy in 1940)

D-Day: Allies storm the Atlantic Wall A confident Hitler When the invasion got underway, Adolf Hitler was sleeping in Obersalzberg. His officers didn't dare wake him, and when they did (at 10 in the morning), the Nazi leader was in surprisingly good spirits. After being briefed, he is said to have exclaimed: "The news couldn't be better!" Hitler was apparently pleased that the Allies were "finally in a place where we can defeat them."

D-Day: Allies storm the Atlantic Wall Almost a year of loss Even if the Normandy landings were perhaps the decisive battle for the Allies, the final victory came at heavy price. It still took 11 months for peace to be declared in Europe, and many of the soldiers who took part in the invasion were shipped straight to the Asia Pacific shortly thereafter. The war lasted until September 2, 1945, when Japan capitulated.

D-Day: Allies storm the Atlantic Wall Fallen heroes Around 57,000 Allied soldiers lost their lives in Operation Overlord, which started on D-Day and continued until the end of August. Another 155,000 were injured and 18,000 reported missing. German losses rounded out at about 200,000. Each year on June 6, there is a ceremony of remembrance at Normandy. Heads of state and government and many veterans often make the trip to the French coast.

D-Day: Allies storm the Atlantic Wall Settled dust In 2004, German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder became the first German leader to take part in the ceremonies at Normandy. Chancellor Gerhard Schröder, shown embracing France's Jacques Chirac, chose his words carefully for the event: "We will never forget the victims." Schröder added: "It's not the old Germany of those dark years that I am representing today." Author: Sarah Judith Hofmann / glb



