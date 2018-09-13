Visit the new DW website

Lars Eidinger

Lars Eidinger, born in 1976 in Berlin, is a German actor and musician.

After establishing himself as a stage actor at the Berliner Schaubühne, Lars Eidinger made his film debut in Maren Ade's drama "Everyone Else." Among his other films are "Hell," "Clouds of Sils Maria," "Personal Shopper," "Sworn Virgin," "The Origin of Violence," and "Matilda." He served as a member of the competition jury at the 66th Berlin International Film Festival. Eidinger also works as a musician and DJ.

Macki Messer Filmfestival München 2018

Bertolt Brecht's 'Mack the Knife' set for the silver screen 13.09.2018

To this day, The Threepenny Opera remains Bertolt Brecht's most successful play. The latest film version, Mackie Messer: Brecht's Dreigroschenfilm, is out in German cinemas — with a stellar cast.
FILE - On this Monday, March 2, 2015 file photo provided by Rock Films studio Polish actress Michalina Olszanska plays the role of Matilda Kshesinskaya during the filming of Russian director Alexei Uchitel's movie Matilda in St.Petersburg, Russia. Russian Minister of Culture Vladimir Medinsky has sought to downplay the hysteria surrounding a new film depicting the love affair between Russia's last czar and a ballerina as the Russia's largest cinema chain announced on Tuesday that it would not show the movie because of safety fears. (Rock Films Studio via AP, file) |

'Matilda' hits cinemas as Russia fears more violence 23.10.2017

Russia is on edge as the controversial historical drama premieres. DW's Juri Rescheto in Saint Petersburg explains why attacks have dogged Aleksei Utichel's film and why the response has been too little, too late.
Film Matilda von Alexei Utschitel mit Luise Wolfram und Lars Eidinger; Copyright: Rock Film***Das Bild darf nur im Rahmen einer Filmbesprechung benutzt werden

Controversial film on czar's infidelity cleared for release in Russia 11.08.2017

Monarchist and religious groups wanted "Matilda" banned, but the film highlighting an affair between Czar Nicholas II and a ballerina, has now officially been approved for release in Russia in October.
***Bilder nur im Rahmen der abgesprochenen Berichterstattung verwenden**** Filmszene aus Chris Kraus Film Die Blumen von Gestern mit Lars Eidinger

Jewish film and culture celebrated at Moscow festival 14.06.2017

The Moscow Jewish Film Festival began its third edition this week, showcasing a proud Jewish film tradition - and sense of humor - in times of religious hate and intolerance. DW's Juri Rescheto reports from Moscow.
***ACHTUNG: Bild nur zur Berichterstattung über den Film Matilda verwenden!!!*** ***Geringe Auflösung - bitte im Layout beachten!*** Auf dem Bild: Lars Eidinger als Zar Nikolaus II in dem Film „Matilda“ von Regisseur Alexej Utschitel. Rechte: Rock Film

How Lars Eidinger's new film 'Matilda' unleashed a scandal in Russia 14.06.2017

The controversial film "Matilda" readies to premiere in Russia, despite attempts to ban it due to its 'irreligious' portrayal of the last Tsar. Lead actor Lars Eidinger spoke to DW's Juri Rescheto about the scandal.
Film Matilda von Alexei Utschitel mit Luise Wolfram und Lars Eidinger; Copyright: Valeriy Sewastjanow***Das Bild darf nur im Rahmen einer Filmbesprechung benutzt werden

Russia threatens to forbid 'Matilda,' a film about Tsar Nikolai II's love life 08.02.2017

Critics fear the Russian Orthodox Church is encroaching on public life after a Russian film about Tsar Nikolai II is threatened with a ban due to insulting "religious sentiment among believers."
Szene aus dem Spilefilm Die Blumen von Gestern von Chris Kraus

"The Bloom of Yesterday" 23.01.2017

Holocaust research as a wacky farce - can that work? Director Chris Kraus pokes fun at the hypocrisy of Germany’s culture of remembrance and sets the grandchildren of the perpetrators and victims on a collision course.
Schaubühne am Lehniner Platz Berlin »Richard III.« von William Shakespeare; Übersetzung und Fassung von Marius von Mayenburg; Premiere: 07.02.2015; Regie: Thomas Ostermeier; Bühne: Jan Pappelbaum; Kostüme: Florence von Gerkan; Es spielen (v.l.n.r.): Lars Eidinger. Foto: Claudia Esch-Kenkel

Shakespeare Reloaded 05.12.2016

What do characters such as Hamlet or Richard III have to say to us today, in times of great upheaval and uncertainty? German actor and Shakespeare villain Lars Eidinger must surely know!
01.2012 DW Arts.21

Arts.21 - The Cultural Magazine | 03.12.2016 05.12.2016

Love and hate, death and revenge – the world of William Shakespeare. On the 400th anniversary of his death, we plunge into the cosmos of the world’s greatest playwright. His stories remain gripping to this day.
Der Berlinale-Bär am Potsdamer Platz in Berlin bei der Berlinale 2002. Foto: Richard Hübner, Berlinale 2008 Eine Veröffentlichung ist ausschließlich im Rahmen einer redaktionellen Berichterstattung über die Berlinale gestattet.

The Berlinale jury behind Meryl Streep 11.02.2016

The Berlinale jury, headed by Meryl Streep, selects the Golden and Silver Bear winners. Who's on board this year?
HANDOUT - Lars Eidinger als Max und Michaela May als Anne in einer Szene des Kinofilms Familienfest (undatierte Filmszene). Der Film kommt am 15.10.2015 in die deutschen Kinos. Foto: NFP/dpa (zu dpa-Kinostarts vom 08.10.2015 - ACHTUNG - Verwendung nur für redaktionelle Zwecke im Zusammenhang mit der Berichterstattung über den Film und nur bei Urheber-Nennung Foto: NFP/dpa) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

A family drama with a dollop of comedy 26.10.2015

Renowned pianist Hannes Westhoff is about to celebrate his 70th birthday. Along for the ride are his three sons and his ex-wife from Paris. The celebration devolves into a slinging match where old scores are settled.