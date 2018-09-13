Lars Eidinger, born in 1976 in Berlin, is a German actor and musician.

After establishing himself as a stage actor at the Berliner Schaubühne, Lars Eidinger made his film debut in Maren Ade's drama "Everyone Else." Among his other films are "Hell," "Clouds of Sils Maria," "Personal Shopper," "Sworn Virgin," "The Origin of Violence," and "Matilda." He served as a member of the competition jury at the 66th Berlin International Film Festival. Eidinger also works as a musician and DJ.