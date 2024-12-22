Lagos celebrates maritime heritage with annual Boat Regatta

SocietyNigeriaLagos celebrates maritime heritage with annual Boat RegattaTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoSocietyNigeriaOlisa Chukwumah12/22/2024December 22, 2024The Lagos Boat Regatta showcases a series of traditional boat racing competitions along with a parade featuring over 200 hand-decorated boats. Organizers are hoping the regatta will boost the tourism potential of Nigeria’s most populous city.https://p.dw.com/p/4oU69Advertisement