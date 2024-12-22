  1. Skip to content
SocietyNigeria

Lagos celebrates maritime heritage with annual Boat Regatta

Olisa Chukwumah
December 22, 2024

The Lagos Boat Regatta showcases a series of traditional boat racing competitions along with a parade featuring over 200 hand-decorated boats. Organizers are hoping the regatta will boost the tourism potential of Nigeria’s most populous city.

https://p.dw.com/p/4oU69
