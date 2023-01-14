  1. Skip to content
Protesters gathered in Lützerath to support activists still holed up in the village
Protesters gathered in Lützerath to support activists still holed up in the villageImage: Oliver Berg/picture alliance/dpa
Nature and EnvironmentGermany

Lützerath: Protesters gather, as clearing operation drags on

15 minutes ago

Authorities said over a dozen structures must still be cleared of activists before the demolition of Lützerath can proceed. Greta Thunberg joined activists in a major demonstration at the site.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MBpD

German police continued clearing climate activists from the village of Lützerath on Saturday, as the standoff between authorities and activists dragged on for a fourth day. 

Activists and protesters began assembling for a major demonstration at noon, with Friday's for Future founder Greta Thunberg in attendance. Thousands were expected to participate in the protests.

Police said most of the western German village has been cleared of activists "above ground," a spokesperson said on Saturday morning. But several are still occupying 15 structures, both underground and in treehouses.

Some 470 people have been removed from the site, with 320 having done so voluntarily, according to the police.

The demolition of the village of Lützerath is part of a compromise deal the German government struck to push the country's planned coal power phase-out up by eight years, to 2030.

As part of the deal, RWE was allowed to expand its vast Garzweiler II open-cast mine into Lützerath, which would unearth some 280 million tons of coal.

Greta Thunberg among activists in a visit to Lützerath
Greta Thunberg urged Germans to support environmental activists in opposing the clearing of the villageImage: Oliver Berg/picture alliance/dpa

Thunberg blasts German green party

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg arrived in Germany on Friday and joined activists on the site. She has criticized the German Green Party for its support of Lützerath's demolition.

The Green Party is part of the German federal governing coalition, along with the Social Democrats and the Free Democrats, but it also in a coalition on the state level in North-Rhine Westphalia, the state where Lützerath is located.

Greens member and German Economy Minister Robert Habeck defended the demolition of the village, arguing that the coal underneath is needed to maintain energy security in the current crisis, brought on by the Russian war in Ukraine.

Making deals with fossil fuel corporations like RWE "show where their priorities are," Thunberg told dpa in an interview.

"The coal that is in the ground here will not lower prices immediately. Anyone who thinks like that is simply out of touch with reality," Thunberg said in response.

jcg/sms (AFP, dpa)

