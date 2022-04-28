 Kyiv tears down monument to Russian friendship | All media content | DW | 28.04.2022

World

Kyiv tears down monument to Russian friendship

Two months into Russia's brutal invasion, Kyiv tore down a Soviet-era monument supposed to celebrate Russian-Ukrainian friendship.

  • 60 meters wide titanium rainbow with painted crack

    More and more cracks

    The site of the statue has in fact several monuments all meant to commemorate the 1500th anniversary of Kyiv and to celebrate the friendship between Ukrainians and Russians. On the Friendship of Peoples arch, activists in 2018 painted a crack to draw attention to Ukrainians imprisoned in Russia and Crimea.

  • Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko speaks to the media in front of the Soviet monument

    'Brothers do not kill brothers'

    Mayor Vitali Klitschko told the journalists present that they had started removing Russian symbols from the city. "You don't kill your brother. You don't rape your sister. You don't destroy your friend's country. That’s why, today, we have dismantled this monument," he said.

  • Bronze sculpture of two men holding up a Soviet symbol

    All bonds of friendship broken?

    The statue, which has now been demolished, was a 6-meter-high bronze sculpture depicting a Russian and a Ukrainian worker holding the ribbon of Soviet friendship to commemorate the "reunification" between Russia and Ukraine.

  • A crane lifts the monument out of its anchorage on straps

    Not a good time for friendship

    Architect Serhii Myrhorodskyi had designed the statue which was put up in 1982. Now, the 86-year-old thinks that tearing it down was "the right thing to do. There is no friendship with Russia and there won't be for a long time as long as Putin and his gang are in this world."

  • Broken bronze head in front of monument

    A broken head

    During the demolition of the statues, one of the two heads broke off and fell. The workers initially had difficulties taking the huge statues down, Klitschko explained afterwards. But eventually they succeeded and "in that same way, we have to pick up and expel the enemy and the Russian occupier from our land."

  • People standing around the dismantled statue

    Cheers for de-Russification

    As a crane lifted the monument to take it down, a crowd of about 100 people cheered, shouting, "glory to Ukraine, glory to the heroes, glory to the Ukrainian people." Elsewhere in Ukraine, de-Russification is also going ahead, with Soviet monuments being dismantled and streets and squares named after Russian figures being renamed.

  • The foundation of the statue after it was torn down

    More symbols to follow

    Kyiv is about to rename around 60 streets or places. A subway station named after Leo Tolstoy would also be affected. For some though, that's going too far. "Only idiots could do this," Kyiv resident Ihor Serhiivych told the Guardian. "If it was a Putin statue I would understand, but you have to differentiate between enemies and world-famous literature."


