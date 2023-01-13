  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Climate protests
A man holds Kush, a type of synthetic marijuana
Many youth in West Africa are turning to kush as a recreational drugImage: Melissa Phillip/AP Images/picture alliance
SocietySierra Leone

Kush: The drug 'killing' West African youth

Claudia Anthony | Karim Kamara
1 hour ago

Sierra Leone, Guinea and Liberia are grappling with an increasing number of young people becoming addicted to a substance known as kush or K2. The abuse of the drug has already killed several people in the region.

https://p.dw.com/p/4M7Jo

It's a substance rolled up and smoked like a cigarette or cannabis. But with a few puffs, the consumer is left stoned, unable to stand upright.

But despite the drug's aftereffects — which include falling, body injuries, and loss of self-esteem — the users still search for an opportunity for their next kush session.

"I'm addicted to a bad system but don't frequently consume it," one male kush addict in Sierra Leone's capital, Freetown, told DW. "Instead, after a whole day, when I return home, I consume it to rest and sleep."

He admitted that some of his friends encouraged him to try the drug.

Kush as an alternative to cannabis

"I smoke kush. When there was no kush, I smoked diamba [marijuana]," another user who chose to remain anonymous said.

"So I feel good and even dizzy. After I smoke and feel good, I take my one energy drink. That's it! That thing requires cold water."

Social media in Sierra Leone is awash with photos and video clips showing young men, including security officers, caught in embarrassing situations after consuming the drug.

"This newest drug called kush is rampant in Sierra Leonean communities," Nyamacoro Sarata Silla, a retired nurse, told DW.

"When people have taken it, they present themselves in a very strange way. For example, they can be walking in the middle of the street and suddenly fall asleep standing up."

Green indica strain of original kush
Many Guineans blame Sierra Leonean drug traffickers for smuggling kush into the countryImage: Shalan Stewart/ZUMAPRESS/picture alliance

Deadly consequences

Another addict struggling to quit the drug said it could lead to health complications — or even death.

"I work in the medical sector. I'm advising the young ones to stop taking it. But, even me, who takes it, it's not good," the young hospital worker told DW. He explained that he had seen somebody who died after taking kush.

"He had difficulty breathing and was on an oxygen machine, but he didn't make it. The boy was only 15 years old," he added. 

As Sierra Leone prepares for national polls this year, there are concerns that the rate at which kush is consumed might lead to violence in the upcoming elections. But the Sierra Leone police say they have a proactive plan for that, according to assistant police superintendent, Brima Kamara.

Infografik Drogentote pro 1 Million weltweit EN

Creating awareness about the effects of kush

"As we move on to elections 2023, we want them to be useful citizens; we want them to contribute to society," Kamara told DW, adding that despite having the power to enforce the laws, they would also use the soft approach.

"We have to work collaboratively with other ministries, departments and agencies to see how we can possibly team up with them to ensure that we let these guys know that what they are doing is not right for them."

He added that young people must avoid taking hard drugs if they want to live meaningful lives.

Guinea alarmed by 'kush deaths'

Sierra Leone's neighbor, Guinea, is also battling to contain an increase in the consumption of kush. Authorities say that more than ten young men have died after taking the substance. Many others are undergoing medical treatments due to side effects.

"I smoked kush with one of my friends. We were taken to the hospital unconscious," former kush addict Alpha Barry told DW.

"My friend was chewing his tongue until he died while we were at the hospital. So I'm warning the Guinean youth to avoid kush," he pleaded. 

"Kush is something that destroys a man. It kills and has killed many people in Guinea."

A man pauses while high on K2 or 'Spice', a synthetic marijuana drug
Image: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Accusations and stigmatization

Guinea and Sierra Leone share a porous border. Many Guineans blame Sierra Leonean drug traffickers for smuggling kush into the country.

Abdoulaye Sangare, a Guinean police officer working in the fight against drugs, said they had recently arrested four people suspected of trafficking 1,500 grams of kush in Guinea.

"Among those arrested are three Sierra Leoneans and one Guinean," Sangare told DW. "If one gram can kill one individual, how many people would 1,500 grams kill?"

Sierra Leoneans living in Guinea now fear being stigmatized by the Guinean government and ordinary Guineans.

"The drug kush is a locally manufactured drug. What the Guinean authorities are failing to understand is that it can be manufactured in Sierra Leone, and it can be manufactured in Guinea too," Joseph Kargbo, a senior member of the Sierra Leonean community in Guinea, told DW.

He urged Guinean authorities not to put all the blame on Sierra Leone but rather engage with parents and all stakeholders to sensitize the youth about the dangers posed by consuming kush.

Edited by: Keith Walker

African youth on legalizing marijuana

Karim Kamara Karim Kamara is a DW English Africa correspondent in Guinea-Conakry
Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

The 77 Percent Magazine #120

The 77 Percent - The Magazine for Africa's Youth

The 77 Percent - The Magazine for Africa's Youth

We start with a closer look at the lives of heroin addicts in Kenya. In "The Truth About" segment, we get a pan African overview of fighting drug addiction. We also find out why Marijuana could be the next big money-spinner in the mountain kingdom of Lesotho.
SocietyJune 30, 202226:05 min
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Smoke rises after shelling in Soledar, the site of heavy battles with Russian forces in the Donetsk region, Ukraine

Ukraine updates: Russia claims control of Soledar

Conflicts4 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A smartphone showing a Rwandan health app

How Africa's digital health services are benefiting patients

How Africa's digital health services are benefiting patients

Politics4 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

An aerial view shows Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF)'s destroyer JS Asahi (DD-119) leading the fleet during the International Fleet Review to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the foundation of the JMSDF, at Sagami Bay, off Yokosuka, south of Tokyo

Why Japan's Kishida wants stronger military ties with the US

Why Japan's Kishida wants stronger military ties with the US

Politics4 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A ski slope barely covered with snow at the Fichtelberg in the Ore Mountains

Lack of snow forces rethink at German ski resorts

Lack of snow forces rethink at German ski resorts

Travel6 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

 Jens Scheuer celebrates

Ex-Bayern boss Scheuer takes on WSL challenge

Ex-Bayern boss Scheuer takes on WSL challenge

Soccer1 hour ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran's last shah, speaks with DW in front of an image of the White House

Iran's exiled prince urges global support for Iranian people

Iran's exiled prince urges global support for Iranian people

Politics21 hours ago05:07 min
More from Middle East

North America

US President Joe Biden

Biden classified documents probe: What you need to know

Biden classified documents probe: What you need to know

Politics1 hour ago
More from North America

Latin America

Protesters show pictures of people killed in the response to demonstrations

Protests rock Peru weeks after president's ouster

Protests rock Peru weeks after president's ouster

Conflicts18 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage