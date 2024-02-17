Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's team confirms his death

The team of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has confirmed his death and demanded the return of his body.

Alexei Navalny's spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, confirmed Navalny's death on Saturday, citing an official notice given to Navalny's mother, Lydumila, who travelled to the prison in northern Russia.

Yarmysh, writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, demanded that Navalny's body be immediately released to his family.

She said Navalny died at 2:17 p.m. local time (0917 GMT) on February 16, according to a notice given to his mother.

Navalny's body was taken to Salekhard, the town near the prison complex, by Russian investigators conducting "research," Yarmysh added.

Russia's prison service said 47-year-old Navalny fell unconscious and died on Friday, after taking a walk in the Arctic penal colony.

This is a breaking news story and it will be updated

dh/rc (dpa, Reuters)