Vjosa Cerkini | Lavinia Pitu

2 hours ago 2 hours ago

Fifteen years after Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia, tension recently flared up again in the north of the country between ethnic Serbs on the one side and the Kosovo police on the other. The NATO-led KFOR peacekeeping force, which is in the country to keep the peace between Kosovo Serbs and Kosovo Albanians, has been caught up in the clashes. But what is behind the recent escalation?