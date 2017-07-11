Kosovo heads to polls in early election

People in Kosovo in the Balkans headed to polling stations in biting winter weather on Sunday to elect a new government.

It is the second time in one-and-a-half years that parliamentary elections are going ahead.

The election is being held early because, according to a ruling by the Constitutional Court, the last government was formed through an illegitimate vote in parliament.

Some 1.8 million people are eligible to vote in the election. An additional 100,000 diaspora Kosovars are also eligible to vote by post.

They are electing 120 lawmakers among more than 1,000 candidates from 28 political groupings.

Kosovo's Serbian minority has 10 seats. A further 10 others are allocated to other minorities.

Voters infected by the coronavirus will still be able to cast their ballot through mobile polling teams.

Partial results are expected late Sunday evening after polls close at 7 p.m. (18:00 UTC).

Who are the frontrunners?

Polls place Vetevendosje (Self-determination) – an anti-establishment protest movement turned political party – in a comfortable first place. But it could still be short of claiming an absolute majority.

The party, led by 45-year-old former political prisoner Albin Kurti, has been campaigning on an anti-corruption platform. It accuses traditional elites of squandering Kosovo's first years of independence with graft and mismanagement.

The party has finished first in the previous two elections but both times it was eventually outmaneuvered by other parties who united to form majority coalitions.

Polls show the Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) in second place with around 20% of the vote, followed by the outgoing Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK).

Politically sensitive

The EU has sent an Elections Expert Mission to Kosovo to monitor the vote.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, a decade after a brutal war from 1998 to 1999 between separatist ethnic Albanian rebels and Serb forces.

Most Western nations recognize the country, but Serbia and allies Russia and China do not.Tensions over Kosovo remain a source of volatility in the Balkans.

Negotiations on normalizing ties with Serbia have not featured highly on any party's campaign agenda.

Talks, brokered by the US and the European Union, stalled again last year.

