Klara Bühl stars as Germany put seven past Switzerland in Euro 2022 tune-up

Germany 7-0 Switzerland

(Bühl 6', 60‘, 66‘, Magull 41‘, Dallmann 81‘, Brand 89‘, Lohmann 90‘+5)

Multifunktionsarena, Erfurt

Germany completed their preparations for the fast-approaching European Championship in England with an emphatic home win over Switzerland, secured after an influential display by Klara Bühl.

The 21-year-old walked away with a hat-trick and an assist, even if two of her goals can be filed under ‘fortuitous'. Still, it was a performance by the Bayern Munich player that underlined her importance to Voss-Tecklenburg's team as the coach fine tunes it two weeks ahead of Germany's Euros opener against Denmark on July 8.

Bühl's withdrawal in the 74th minute triggered a standing ovation among the almost 6,000 crowd in Erfurt, impressed by her relentless running and eye for goal that will be crucial if Germany are to go far in England. This Bühl-inspired occasion was also a victory that extended Germany's unbeaten run at home to 17 games.

"It's good to play a game like that,” Bühl told broadcaster ZDF. "It gives us self-confidence. It shows us we're on the right track. And that's the way we want to continue. At halftime, we simply talked about things and tried to implement them – it worked very, very well.”

By the time Linda Dallmann, Jule Brand and Sydney Lohmann had come off the bench to add the fifth, sixth and seventh, Switzerland just wanted it all to end. It was a rout that could prove as inspiring to Germany as damaging to the Swiss, who must contend with Sweden and Netherlands in their group in England.

Voss-Tecklenburg: 'What makes us stand out is our freshness'

Confidence-building

No team has won the Euros more often than Germany. However, the eight-time record winners haven't lifted the trophy since 2013, and with the exception of the squad's more experienced campaigners – Alexandra Popp, Svenja Huth, Almuth Schult - tangible international success remains elusive to Voss-Tecklenburg's squad.

But as Bühl mentioned, it was a confidence-building and assured victory for the world's fifth ranked team, who have now scored 87 goals in 18 games against the Swiss. Voss-Tecklenburg clearly saw it as a chance to fine tune her team – and naturally she was delighted with what she saw from her players.

"What makes us stand out is our freshness," said the national coach. "We rewarded ourselves with a lot of goals, and if we can take just that, then it has great value."