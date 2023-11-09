Kim Jong Un to meet with Vladimir Putin in Russia

PoliticsNorth KoreaKim Jong Un to meet with Vladimir Putin in RussiaTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsNorth KoreaBenita von Kyaw09/11/2023September 11, 2023North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Russian city of Vladivostok. The two leaders, who are attending the annual Eastern Economic Forum, have denied US claims that they are in arms negotiations. https://p.dw.com/p/4WDCSAdvertisement