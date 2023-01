01/10/2023 January 10, 2023

The Bundesliga is slowly getting back into gear after a prolonged midseason break. Kick off! brings you a two-part special to get you ready for the restart on January 20th. Part 1 has profiles on Bayern newcomer Sadio Mané, as well as rising stars Jamal Musiala and Jude Bellingham. To top it off, we’ll bring you analysis of the league’s center forwards and some memorable moments from 2022 too.