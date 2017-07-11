Kevin Spacey: UK police formally charge actor with sexual assault

US actor Kevin Spacey has been formally charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men, UK police said Monday.

Spacey is expected to appear before a London court on Thursday morning.

Besides the sexual assault charges, the 62-year-old actor "has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent," London's Metropolitan Police said.

The charges date back to incidents that took place between 2003 and 2013. The investigation by the Metropolitan Police began following allegations that came out during the #metoo movement.

More to follow...

ab, rs/wd (Reuters, AFP)