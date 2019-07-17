Kevin Spacey is an American actor, director, produce and screenwriter.

Kevin Spacey is a US actor who was popular and successful until he fell into disgrace over a sex scandal. He won an Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in the 1999 drama "American Beauty," and starred in many other films. Spacey was the artistic director of The Old Vic theater in London from 2004 - 2105. From 2013 to 2017, Spacey played Frank Underwood in the highly acclaimed Netflix political drama "House of Cards."