Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Kevin Spacey is an American actor, director, produce and screenwriter.
Kevin Spacey is a US actor who was popular and successful until he fell into disgrace over a sex scandal. He won an Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in the 1999 drama "American Beauty," and starred in many other films. Spacey was the artistic director of The Old Vic theater in London from 2004 - 2105. From 2013 to 2017, Spacey played Frank Underwood in the highly acclaimed Netflix political drama "House of Cards."
While an exhibition on Michael Jackson is set to open in Germany, a documentary on the pop icon's alleged abuse of young boys has renewed debate on how to consider his legacy. An ethics professor reacts.