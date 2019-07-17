Visit the new DW website

Kevin Spacey

Kevin Spacey is an American actor, director, produce and screenwriter.

Kevin Spacey is a US actor who was popular and successful until he fell into disgrace over a sex scandal. He won an Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in the 1999 drama "American Beauty," and starred in many other films. Spacey was the artistic director of The Old Vic theater in London from 2004 - 2105. From 2013 to 2017, Spacey played Frank Underwood in the highly acclaimed Netflix political drama "House of Cards."

07.01.2019, USA, Nantucket: Kevin Spacey, Schauspieler aus den USA, steht während der Anklageerhebung im Gerichtssaal. Nach Vorwürfen sexueller Übergriffe musste der US-Schauspieler am Montag vor Gericht erscheinen. Die Vorwürfe von unsittlichem Angriff und Körperverletzung stammen nach Angaben der Staatsanwaltschaft von einem Vorfall im Juli 2016 in einem Restaurant in Nantucket. Foto: Nicole Harnishfeger/Pool, The Inquirer and Mirror/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Prosecutors drop sexual assault case against Kevin Spacey 17.07.2019

The Hollywood star had been accused of groping a 18-year-old man at a Massachusetts bar in 2016. But the case collapsed after the alleged victim refused to testify.
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - NOVEMBER 10: Michael Jackson performs on stage during is 'HIStory' world tour concert at Ericsson Stadium November 10, 1996 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Michael Jackson sex abuse allegations: Boycotts are 'ludicrous,' says ethics professor 21.03.2019

While an exhibition on Michael Jackson is set to open in Germany, a documentary on the pop icon's alleged abuse of young boys has renewed debate on how to consider his legacy. An ethics professor reacts.
FILE PHOTO: Cast member Kevin Spacey poses at the premiere for the second season of the television series House of Cards at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2014. . REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

Kevin Spacey charged with indecent assault 25.12.2018

The charges relate to an alleged sexual assault two years ago. Separately, Spacey issued an enigmatic video appearing to respond to multiple sexual abuse allegations swirling around him.
ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD, from left: Michelle Williams, Mark Wahlberg, 2017. ph: Fabio Lovino/©TriStar Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Ridley Scott movie reshoot: Reports reveal $1.5m gender pay gap 10.01.2018

Actress Michelle Williams was reportedly paid only 1% of what her male co-star Mark Wahlberg obtained for reshooting scenes of Ridley Scott's "All the Money in the World," following the Kevin Spacey scandal.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 04: Seth Meyers, host of the 75th Annual Golden Globes Awards poses for photos on January 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

How #MeToo affects the Golden Globes 05.01.2018

With sexual harassment cases in the backdrop, the Golden Globes are set to launch Hollywood's annual awards season. A black-dress protest will be held — but "men in black" are accused of slacktivism.
January 8, 2017*** Actress Meryl Streep accepts the Cecil B. DeMille Award during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards show in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017. Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. For editorial use only. Additional clearance required for commercial or promotional use, contact your local office for assistance. Any commercial or promotional use of NBCUniversal content requires NBCUniversal's prior written consent. No book publishing without prior approval.

Men and women who shaped the world of culture in 2017 29.12.2017

Who failed miserably and who got to the top? From Meryl Streep to Anne Imhof and Harvey Weinstein, we look back at the moments that shaped the cultural scene in 2017.
This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Gal Gadot in a scene from Wonder Woman, in theaters on June 2. (Clay Enos/Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP) |

Persons of the year in culture 29.12.2017

From Meryl Streep to Wonder Woman and Harvey Weinstein: these are our picks for movers and shakers on the 2017 culture scene - in good as in bad.
This image released by Sony Pictures shows Charlie Plummer in a scene from All the Money in the World. (Fabio Lovino/Sony Pictures via AP) |

Ridley Scott's 'All the Money in the World' premieres in Europe 22.12.2017

As the British director's latest film hits cinemas in Italy and Greece, DW looks back at his illustrious filmography full of cult titles and controversies.
STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - JUNE 13: Princess Maertha Louise of Norway and her husband Ari Behn attend the royal wedding of Prince Carl Philip of Sweden and Sofia Hellqvist at The Royal Palace on June 13, 2015 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Norway ex-royal says Kevin Spacey groped him 08.12.2017

The former husband of Princess Martha Louise told a radio station that Spacey grabbed him at a Nobel Peace Prize concert. On the same day, new allegations surfaced about actor Dustin Hoffman.
HANDOUT - Schauspieler Kevin Spacey als US-Präsident Underwood und Robin Wright in der TV-Serie House of Cards. (zu dpa In Trumps Welt und «House of Cards» - ein Vergleich am 15.08.2017) - ACHTUNG: Verwendung nur zu redaktionellen Zwecken bei vollständiger Quellenangabe - Keine Archivierung ! Foto: David Giesbrecht/AP/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

'House of Cards' to end without Kevin Spacey 05.12.2017

The actor was already cut out of Ridley Scott's movie, "All the Money in the World." Now, the hit Netflix TV series will be completed without its main star after Spacey was fired over sexual harassment claims.

UNDATIERT *** RIDLEY SCOTT (Geboren am 30. November 1937 in South Shields, England), britischer Film-Regisseur. Scott ist einer der renommiertesten und einflussreichsten Regisseure unserer Zeit. Er hat den modernen Hollywood-Action-Film bedeutend geprägt. Photo: Ridley Scott on the set of Black Rain (1989) Sir Ridley Scott (born 30 November 1937 in South Shields, South Tyneside), British film director and producer. He has directed some of cinema's modern classics, including Alien (1979) and Blade Runner (1982). kpa/Box | Verwendung weltweit

'Blade Runner' director Ridley Scott turns 80 30.11.2017

As the prodigious British director Ridley Scott celebrates his 80th birthday, he is still making the bold, big budget films that have marked his 40-year career, including cult works such as "Blade Runner" and "Alien."

Sep2017*****  - US-Schauspieler Kevin Spacey spricht am 24.09.2017 beim Unternehmensgründer- und Investorentreffen Bits & Pretzels in München (Bayern). (zu dpa «(zu dpa «Kevin Spacey outet sich nach sexuellen Vorwürfen als schwul» vom 30.10.2017) Foto: Matthias Balk/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Kevin Spacey: London theater reveals 20 testimonies of harassment 16.11.2017

London's Old Vic theater has received 20 testimonies alleging sexual harassment by Hollywood star Kevin Spacey. The theater has apologized for staff not being able to talk openly before, but the allegations may continue.
12.11.2017+++ Victims of sexual harassment, sexual assault, sexual abuse and their supporters protest during a #MeToo march in Hollywood, California on November 12, 2017. Several hundred women gathered in front of the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood before marching to the CNN building to hold a rally. / AFP PHOTO / Mark RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

Hollywood #MeToo march joined by hundreds in protest against abuse 13.11.2017

Hundreds of people have marched against sexual harassment and assault in Hollywood, following weeks of mounting allegations against several notable producers, directors and entertainers.
True Detective third series. File photo dated 27/02/17 of Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, who will star in the third series of True Detective. Issue date: Thursday July 27, 2017. The actor, who won a supporting gong at the Academy Awards earlier this year for his role in Moonlight, confirmed the news on Instagram. See PA story SHOWBIZ Detective. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire URN:32204340 |

DW's 'Men of the Year': They're not all winners 10.11.2017

As an alternative to GQ magazine's "Men of the Year," which includes Arnold Schwarzenegger, Philipp Lahm and Mark Foster, DW's culture department offers its own list of men who've had an impact in 2017.
CENTURY CITY, CA - SEPTEMBER 16: Louis C.K. attends FX and Vanity Fair Emmy Celebration at Craft on September 16, 2017 in Century City, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Louis C.K., Steven Seagal latest stars to face sexual assault allegations 10.11.2017

Comedian Louis C.K. and actor Steven Seagal have joined Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey among the Hollywood figures accused of sexual misconduct. The comedian later admitted that the stories were true.
Archiv 2014 Kevin Spacey attends Tribeca Talks: After the Movie: 'NOW: In the Wings on a World Stage' during the 2014 Tribeca Film Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC on April 21, 2014 in New York City | Verwendung weltweit

Kevin Spacey cut from a new Ridley Scott movie a month before release 09.11.2017

After the cancellation of the TV show "House of Cards," Kevin Spacey will be replaced in Scott's completed movie, "All the Money in the World," due in December. It is an "unprecedented move," comments the industry.

