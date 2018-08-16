 Kerala flood devastation worsened by environmental degradation | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 21.08.2018

Asia

Kerala flood devastation worsened by environmental degradation

In the aftermath of deadly floods, authorities in India's Kerala state have launched a reconstruction and rehabilitation drive. But the massive level of devastation could have been prevented. Murali Krishnan reports.

Floods in the Indian state of Kerala (Reuters/V. Sivaram)

Last week's deluge in India's southwestern state of Kerala dealt a severe blow to infrastructure, destroyed standing crops and will result in a big losses for the tourism industry.

At least 400 people have died in floods, with 106 deaths recorded only on August 16. Some 720,000 people have been displaced and are living in makeshift refugee camps.

An initial government assessment has put the financial loss from the floods at 185 billion rupees (€2.2. billion), and authorities believe it will take at least five years to reconstruct the damaged parts of the scenic state.

Officials in the state have called the rains the worst monsoon floods in a century.

Kerala was hit by extreme rainfall in May and then again this month, starting August 8. The severe floods swelled rivers and triggered landslides.

Officials said that 26 military helicopters and 1,200 large boats had been deployed for the rescue efforts. Relief assistance, including air-dropping food packets and water, is also underway.

Health authorities said they were focusing on preventing the spread of disease. In particular, concerns remain over the lack of clean water.

"'God's own country' has been ravaged. It's tragic, but the resilience of the people will ensure that we will get back on our feet," Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala's Chief Minister, told DW.

  • A man rescues a drowning man from a flooded area

    India's Kerala state witnesses worst floods in century

    Coming to the rescue

    A man rescues a drowning man as monsoon rains cause flash floods and landslides in the southern Indian state of Kerala. More than 200,000 people have been forced to take shelter in relief camps.

  • A flooded street in Kerala.

    India's Kerala state witnesses worst floods in century

    Flooded streets

    Witnesses say that looking down on towns in flooded Kerala is like looking down on a sea dotted with houses and cars in muddy flood waters. Rescue teams, including military personnel, have stepped up efforts to evacuate thousands of people trapped by the waters.

  • Rescue workers evacuate people from flooded areas

    India's Kerala state witnesses worst floods in century

    Floodgates opened

    People are being evacuated after authorities opened the gates of Idamalayar, Cheruthoni and Mullaperiyar dams to prevent potentially disastrous breaches. Authorities have taken the unprecedented step of opening the floodgates of 80 water reservoirs so far.

  • People are airlifted by Indian Navy soldiers during a rescue operation at a flooded area.

    India's Kerala state witnesses worst floods in century

    Massive rescue operation

    Hundreds of troops have led a desperate operation to rescue families trapped by rising floods. Helicopters have been used to airlift stranded victims from rooftops and to drop food and water packages in the worst-affected areas.

  • Indian rescuers conduct rescue operations after a landslide at Kuttampuzha village in Ernakulam district of Kerala.

    India's Kerala state witnesses worst floods in century

    Landslides follow the rain

    Heavy rains over the past eight days triggered flooding, landslides and home and bridge collapses, severely disrupting air and train services in Kerala state, a popular tourist destination. Landslides have also contributed to the death toll.

  • A view of partially submerged houses in rain water, at flood affected areas, in Thiruvananthapuram.

    India's Kerala state witnesses worst floods in century

    Monsoon fury

    Monsoon rains kill hundreds of people every year in India. The season runs from June to September. Kerala has been hit with 37 percent more rainfall than normal since the beginning of this monsoon, the Meteorological Department said.

  • An elderly woman being rescued in Kerala.

    India's Kerala state witnesses worst floods in century

    Brief respite from rains

    With heavy rains stopping after a week, rescuers moved quickly to take people marooned by floods to 1,500 state-run camps. With the weather department expecting rains to continue into the weekend, the state remains on high alert.


Man-made disaster?

Despite the chief minister's optimism, many Indians are questioning why the floods caused devastation on such a large scale, and whether the damage could have been minimalized had authorities put proper mechanisms in place.

"The development projects in the state are partly responsible for environmental degradation," ecologist Madhav Gadgil, told DW.

Increased deforestation in the state, along with the construction of reservoirs and other buildings close to rivers also aggravated the situation, Gadgil added.

In a 2011 report, Gadgil called on the authorities to take immediate measures to preserve Kerala's natural environment, especially in the ecologically fragile Western Ghats region. Gadgil also urged the state government to impose a ban on industrial and mining activities in the area and strictly regulate development work.

The environmental expert says the government did not pay heed to his recommendations.

Hundreds of thousands displaced in flood-stricken Kerala

Other environmentalists also blame extensive quarrying, construction of new buildings to cater to the demand of burgeoning tourism, and illegal forest land acquisition by private companies for the recent calamity.

"We can't stop floods but we can minimize their devastation. We need structural reengineering to allow Kerala's rivers to flow easily. That means we must remove encroachments from water zones," Himanshu Thakkar from the South Asia Network of Dams, Rivers and People organization, told DW.

Inadequate disaster management

Kerala has recorded all-time high rainfalls in the past few years. Experts are of the view that the recent floods could have been less catastrophic had the authorities released water from the state's 39 dams by the end of July when the water levels in most of the dams had reached 85 to 100 percent of their capacity.

"The government only released water from the dams once it crossed the red line," A. V. George, a disaster management expert, told DW.

India has been hit by massive floods in the past few years. The states of Uttarakhand and Kashmir are still reeling from the 2013 and 2014 floods, respectively.

According to the Central Water Commission, floods account for about 84 percent of deaths caused by natural disasters in India. This year, at least 11,000 people have been killed by floods.

DW corrrespondent Sonia Phalnikar on the situation in flood-stricken Kerala

