Indian authorities worry about disease in flood-hit Kerala

Indian authorities stepped up rescue and relief efforts in the state of Kerala on Monday, which has been ravaged by 40 percent higher-than-average rainfall in a monsoon season that claimed hundreds of lives. Officials in the southwestern state have called the rains the worst monsoon floods in a century.

Kerala was hit by extreme rainfall in May and then again this month, starting August 8. The severe floods swelled rivers and triggered landslides. Some 400 people have died, 220 in the last 12 days, and over a million have taken shelter in relief camps.

Officials said that 26 military helicopters and 1,200 large boats had been deployed for the rescue efforts. Relief assistance, including air-dropping food packets and water, is also underway.

India's Kerala state witnesses worst floods in century Coming to the rescue A man rescues a drowning man as monsoon rains cause flash floods and landslides in the southern Indian state of Kerala. More than 200,000 people have been forced to take shelter in relief camps.

India's Kerala state witnesses worst floods in century Flooded streets Witnesses say that looking down on towns in flooded Kerala is like looking down on a sea dotted with houses and cars in muddy flood waters. Rescue teams, including military personnel, have stepped up efforts to evacuate thousands of people trapped by the waters.

India's Kerala state witnesses worst floods in century Floodgates opened People are being evacuated after authorities opened the gates of Idamalayar, Cheruthoni and Mullaperiyar dams to prevent potentially disastrous breaches. Authorities have taken the unprecedented step of opening the floodgates of 80 water reservoirs so far.

India's Kerala state witnesses worst floods in century Massive rescue operation Hundreds of troops have led a desperate operation to rescue families trapped by rising floods. Helicopters have been used to airlift stranded victims from rooftops and to drop food and water packages in the worst-affected areas.

India's Kerala state witnesses worst floods in century Landslides follow the rain Heavy rains over the past eight days triggered flooding, landslides and home and bridge collapses, severely disrupting air and train services in Kerala state, a popular tourist destination. Landslides have also contributed to the death toll.

India's Kerala state witnesses worst floods in century Monsoon fury Monsoon rains kill hundreds of people every year in India. The season runs from June to September. Kerala has been hit with 37 percent more rainfall than normal since the beginning of this monsoon, the Meteorological Department said.

India's Kerala state witnesses worst floods in century Brief respite from rains With heavy rains stopping after a week, rescuers moved quickly to take people marooned by floods to 1,500 state-run camps. With the weather department expecting rains to continue into the weekend, the state remains on high alert.



Worries about disease

Light to moderate rain was expected on Monday across Kerala. The reduction in rainfall has helped rescue workers to set about trying to retrieve any bodies. At least 1,000 people are still missing from five villages around Chengannur, one of the worst-hit districts.

Indian health authorities said they were focusing on preventing the spread of disease. In particular, concerns remain over the lack of clean water.

"The biggest challenges immediately ahead are cleaning the flood-hit houses, rehabilitation, and prevention of water-borne diseases," said Mahesh P., a village-level officer from Rayamangalam, some 45 kilometers (28 miles) from Kerala's financial capital of Kochi.

Flights allowed to land

The Indian military opened an air base to allow commercial flights to land in the state's busiest city of Kochi. This should also help with the flood-related operations, civil aviation minister Suresh Prabhu said.

Kochi's main airport has been closed since last week due to the severe flooding. Authorities said on Monday that they would proceed to open other airbases in the region to commercial traffic, to help meet the transportation needs of the area.

It is estimated that the floods have caused damage worth $3 billion (€2.6 billion), though the sum is likely to rise as authorities grapple with the full scope of the devastation.

Kerala state is home to 33 million people and is known for its tourist beaches and hill resorts.

