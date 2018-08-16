 Indian authorities worry about disease in flood-hit Kerala | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 20.08.2018

Asia

Indian authorities worry about disease in flood-hit Kerala

As water levels begin to drop, rescue efforts are underway for more than a thousand people left stranded by the floods. More than 400 people have died since the monsoon season began in Kerala.

Monsun in Indien Überschwemmungen in Kerala (Getty Images/AFP/M. Kiran)

Indian authorities stepped up rescue and relief efforts in the state of Kerala on Monday, which has been ravaged by 40 percent higher-than-average rainfall in a monsoon season that claimed hundreds of lives. Officials in the southwestern state have called the rains the worst monsoon floods in a century.

Kerala was hit by extreme rainfall in May and then again this month, starting August 8. The severe floods swelled rivers and triggered landslides. Some 400 people have died, 220 in the last 12 days, and over a million have taken shelter in relief camps.

Officials said that 26 military helicopters and 1,200 large boats had been deployed for the rescue efforts. Relief assistance, including air-dropping food packets and water, is also underway.

  • A man rescues a drowning man from a flooded area

    India's Kerala state witnesses worst floods in century

    Coming to the rescue

    A man rescues a drowning man as monsoon rains cause flash floods and landslides in the southern Indian state of Kerala. More than 200,000 people have been forced to take shelter in relief camps.

  • A flooded street in Kerala.

    India's Kerala state witnesses worst floods in century

    Flooded streets

    Witnesses say that looking down on towns in flooded Kerala is like looking down on a sea dotted with houses and cars in muddy flood waters. Rescue teams, including military personnel, have stepped up efforts to evacuate thousands of people trapped by the waters.

  • Rescue workers evacuate people from flooded areas

    India's Kerala state witnesses worst floods in century

    Floodgates opened

    People are being evacuated after authorities opened the gates of Idamalayar, Cheruthoni and Mullaperiyar dams to prevent potentially disastrous breaches. Authorities have taken the unprecedented step of opening the floodgates of 80 water reservoirs so far.

  • People are airlifted by Indian Navy soldiers during a rescue operation at a flooded area.

    India's Kerala state witnesses worst floods in century

    Massive rescue operation

    Hundreds of troops have led a desperate operation to rescue families trapped by rising floods. Helicopters have been used to airlift stranded victims from rooftops and to drop food and water packages in the worst-affected areas.

  • Indian rescuers conduct rescue operations after a landslide at Kuttampuzha village in Ernakulam district of Kerala.

    India's Kerala state witnesses worst floods in century

    Landslides follow the rain

    Heavy rains over the past eight days triggered flooding, landslides and home and bridge collapses, severely disrupting air and train services in Kerala state, a popular tourist destination. Landslides have also contributed to the death toll.

  • A view of partially submerged houses in rain water, at flood affected areas, in Thiruvananthapuram.

    India's Kerala state witnesses worst floods in century

    Monsoon fury

    Monsoon rains kill hundreds of people every year in India. The season runs from June to September. Kerala has been hit with 37 percent more rainfall than normal since the beginning of this monsoon, the Meteorological Department said.

  • An elderly woman being rescued in Kerala.

    India's Kerala state witnesses worst floods in century

    Brief respite from rains

    With heavy rains stopping after a week, rescuers moved quickly to take people marooned by floods to 1,500 state-run camps. With the weather department expecting rains to continue into the weekend, the state remains on high alert.


Worries about disease

Light to moderate rain was expected on Monday across Kerala. The reduction in rainfall has helped rescue workers to set about trying to retrieve any bodies. At least 1,000 people are still missing from five villages around Chengannur, one of the worst-hit districts.

Indian health authorities said they were focusing on preventing the spread of disease. In particular, concerns remain over the lack of clean water.

"The biggest challenges immediately ahead are cleaning the flood-hit houses, rehabilitation, and prevention of water-borne diseases," said Mahesh P., a village-level officer from Rayamangalam, some 45 kilometers (28 miles) from Kerala's financial capital of Kochi.

Read more: Will extreme weather become even deadlier?

Flights allowed to land

The Indian military opened an air base to allow commercial flights to land in the state's busiest city of Kochi. This should also help with the flood-related operations, civil aviation minister Suresh Prabhu said.

Kochi's main airport has been closed since last week due to the severe flooding. Authorities said on Monday that they would proceed to open other airbases in the region to commercial traffic, to help meet the transportation needs of the area.

It is estimated that the floods have caused damage worth $3 billion (€2.6 billion), though the sum is likely to rise as authorities grapple with the full scope of the devastation.

Kerala state is home to 33 million people and is known for its tourist beaches and hill resorts.

jcg/msh (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

DW corrrespondent Sonia Phalnikar on the situation in flood-stricken Kerala

DW recommends

India floods death toll climbs, tens of thousands await rescue

Authorities in Kerala say 357 people have died in the worst flooding to hit the southwestern Indian state in a century. Thousands have been rescued; those still waiting have expressed their anguish on social media. (19.08.2018)  

Will extreme weather become even deadlier?

Flooding in Japan and a heat wave in Canada have killed hundreds. With extreme weather causing unimaginable disasters, and extreme weather events on the rise, some experts believe many more could die if nothing is done. (12.07.2018)  

India's Kerala state witnesses worst floods in century

Hundreds of troops have been called in to help rescue people stranded by monsoon flooding in India's southern state of Kerala . More than 300 people have died and tens of thousands have sought refuge in relief camps. (17.08.2018)  

Related content

Hundreds dead in Kerala monsoon flooding 18.08.2018

Officials in Kerala plead for more help as monsoon floods inundate much of the southern Indian state. The death toll is climbing in what the state's chief minister calls the worst floods in a century. India's military is helping the relief effort.

Hundreds of thousands displaced in flood-stricken Kerala 19.08.2018

Rescuers in the southern Indian state of Kerala are struggling to get food and water to many thousands of people stranded in their homes by high waters. Concerns are also growing about as many as one million evacuees housed in temporary relief camps.

Indian Kerala state faces 'worst flood in 100 years' 17.08.2018

Kerala's chief minister announced that 324 people have died. Almost a quarter of a million people have lost their homes, as rescuers scramble to evacuate residents to emergency relief camps. More heavy rainfall has been forecast.

