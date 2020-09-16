Kenya's blood donation ambassador

At just 17 years old, Aisha Dafalla donated blood for the first time in school. The first time, she fainted and never thought of blood donation again. But when her workmate’s brother was involved in an accident, she changed her mind. Today, she is sensitizing Kenyans through her Blood Donor Champion Network.

Aisha advocates for blood donation and an improved process in the country. She has so far donated blood 68 times - and encourages everyone to do the same.

Aisha is glad that her son and nieces are following in her footsteps. She hopes that her example will remove people's fear of donating blood.

