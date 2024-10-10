Kenya - The Elephant Nannies

Naomi Leshongoro and Pauline Leriong are Kenya's first elephant nannies. At the Reteti Elephant Sanctuary, the two women take in sick and orphaned elephant calves.

They care for the baby elephants, then release them back into their natural habitat.

320 bottles of milk are prepared and fed every day. Image: Arte

As is true elsewhere in Africa, the last thirty years have seen many elephants in northern Kenya fall victim to poachers, who hunt them for bush meat and ivory. The decimation of these grass-eating pachyderms also upsets the local ecosystem’s fragile balance.

Image: Arte

In 1995, the locals in Samburu started a unique initiative. They founded the Namunyak Wildlife Conservation Trust with the aim of restoring natural biodiversity in the region. ("Namunyak" translates as "blessed place"). In 2016, the Reteti Elephant Sanctuary was established to help with the region’s biodiversity efforts. Here, sick and orphaned elephant calves are cared for as they grow up. Later, they are released back into their natural habitat.

Image: Arte

The project demonstrates a new vision of species conservation and coexistence between humans and wild animals. Other aspects of the project include educating the population about environmental issues and integrating women into the world of work.

Pauline Leriong Image: Arte

Naomi Leshongoro and Pauline Leriong are pioneers in their role: they care for the elephant calves and prepare them to return to the wild. At a time when water shortages and drought are threatening people, domestic and wild animals, and ecosystems alike, these women and their helpers are tirelessly working to contribute to a more sustainable future.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

FRI 25.10.2024 – 01:15 UTC

FRI 25.10.2024 – 04:15 UTC

SAT 26.10.2024 – 13:15 UTC

SUN 27.10.2024 – 19:15 UTC

MON 28.10.2024 – 09:15 UTC

MON 28.10.2024 – 16:15 UTC

MON 28.10.2024 – 21:15 UTC

WED 30.10.2024 – 12:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4